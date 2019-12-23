tech2 News Staff

Airtel has begun rolling out its VoWiFi service in a select few cities and states in India. VoWiFi, which stands for Voice over WiFi, is a service that uses an available WiFi network to create a specific channel for voice calls. As per Airtel, it dramatically improves the quality of voice calls. No extra charges will be applied to Airtel subscribers using this service.

So far, Airtel has rolled out this service in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. It was earlier rolled out in a pilot release in the Delhi-NCR region as well.

Smartphones compatible with VoWiFi

Here are the smartphones that support VoWiFi:

Apple: All iPhone models starting 6s and above

Xiaomi: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1

Samsung: Galaxy J6, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy M20

OnePlus: All OnePlus 7 and 6 series devices

If you want to enable this service, here is a quick guidebook for you:

[hq]How to enable VoWiFi on your smartphone[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Check the compatibility of your smartphone on airtel.in/wifi-calling[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: If your device is compatible with VoWiFi, update your operating system by going to Settings>System>Update[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Once updated, go to Settings>WiFi calling[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: Turn on the toggle in front of WiFi calling[/hstep][/hans]

Also, keep the VoLTE switched on for a better experience.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.