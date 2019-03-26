Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

After blockchain-powered phones, decentralised applications may be the next big thing

The rise of Bitcoin and blockchain gave the world a means for decentralizing money.

Zac CheahMar 26, 2019 16:27:07 IST

Blockchain has a wide range of applications and almost any field can benefit from having such technology at its disposal. Developing applications on blockchain is certainly something that is new and cutting edge  in fact, there is a new word to describe the type of applications that are powered by blockchain. These are called decentralised applications or DApps.

Need for a blockchain ecosystem

The rise of Bitcoin and blockchain gave the world a means for decentralising money and creating peer-to-peer financial transfers. In essence, blockchain for communications removes intermediaries and allows for direct, peer-to-peer communication between parties. This has been a revolution for financial transactions but it promises to forever change communications, too.

By placing the responsibility of establishing channels of communication in blockchain technology, responsibility for making sure messages are sent securely is taken care of by cryptography and a vast, distributed network controlled by no one. This means individuals and businesses, not centralised intermediaries  such as telecommunication providers  have control over how their information is shared and with whom.

After blockchain-powered phones, decentralised applications may be the next big thing

Representational image.

A blockchain ecosystem can strike the balance of how telecommunications and the internet currently run, returning powers and rights to consumers. The implementation of a decentralised network shifts telecommunications and the internet from a system where dominant interests control and filter communication to one in which all participants contribute to distribute information and have equal rights to do so.

Issues decentralisation can address

Control over data

People world over are increasingly concerned about their data privacy online, stemming chiefly from the monopolistic power of large telecommunication companies, dominant players in the internet ecosystem and government. A worldwide survey by IPSOS in 2018 shows a majority of consumers are more concerned about the issue this year than last; privacy is rising year-on-year as an issue of importance.

Traditional communication.

Traditional communication.

Leading contributors to consumers’ concerns include intrusions from:

  • Their own national government  USA (78 percent), India (77 percent) and Turkey (77 percent).
  • Dominant telecommunications and internet companies — USA (83 percent), France (78 percent) and South Korea (78 percent).
  • Cross-national concern about the big players in social media (63 percent) and online apps (48 percent).

Decentralised blockchain answers consumers’ concerns about privacy by taking control of their data wherein no one  be it a third party, ISPs or even network nodes can control, limit or eavesdrop on your data. Only the owner of the private key can encrypt, send or destroy information in the network.

Trust

Businesses can connect directly with each other and consumers when conducting commerce, solving the problem of requiring trust for exchange. With transactions and connections governed by blockchain, cryptographic protocols and a dispersed network, not controlled by one actor alone, businesses can connect directly to establish commercial relationships.

This opens up a host of ways for parties to conduct business with each other directly via the blockchain without the need to agree on a trusted intermediary first. These include:

  • Smart Contracts: Use of smart contracts to execute complex trades between parties instantly, with the terms of deals verified via the blockchain, such as the distributed trading of commodities, international trades or distribution of commodities between a wide variety of actors such as electricity trading.
  • Unique identification: Independent identity and credential verification for products passing through supply chains, disputes about authenticity and provenance and individuals’ credentials.
  • Secure storage: Of sensitive commercial information such as custody for assets, wills, and insurance.
Decentralized blockchain routing.

Decentralised blockchain routing.

Where is the industry headed

Decentralisation offers wide benefits for conducting business especially in a world where the applications for doing business and exchanging services are centralised. Decentralised applications, by contrast, are controlled by no single entity. They allow consumers, businesses and other content creators to connect directly, cutting out the middlemen and changing the terms on which business is done across industries. At present, many apps extract value not just from generous commission structures but also from users’ data or by imposing terms on content creators’ copyright. Decentralised applications grant this power entirely to users.

Decentralisation has given birth to a next-generation internet service framework which has the ability to improve the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly-used technical solutions.

It enables swift migration of businesses onto the blockchain service network and allows each developer to have absolute control over their own data, thus effectively removing barriers between two businesses.

Lately, one has witnessed a lot of innovation leading from the blockchain technology and it is only expected to grow.

Blockchain-powered phones have already seen the light of day wherein the consumers control the data, allowing them to make phone calls, send messages, share files and browse the internet in ways that are entirely encrypted and secure and independent of centralised carriers.

Other companies have sought to capitalise on growing consumer preference for privacy, blockchain-based and cryptographically secure communication through the release of so-called blockchain phones, which primarily employ secure blockchain wallets promising users the chance to hold cryptocurrencies in their mobile devices securely. The blockchain powered phones stand as a unique example for using distributed ledger technology to extend the uses and benefits of blockchain to telephony, messaging and digital communication of all kinds. DApps are next chapter in this evolution.

The author is the CEO of Pundi X.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Data Privacy

Apple among 90+ firms whose private data has been leaked from their Box account

Mar 12, 2019
Apple among 90+ firms whose private data has been leaked from their Box account
The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Bitcoin

The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Mar 19, 2019
Telegram to let you delete messages sent by other users in personal and group chats

Telegram

Telegram to let you delete messages sent by other users in personal and group chats

Mar 26, 2019
Facebook hasn't done much to reduce data privacy fears post Cambridge Analytica scandal

Cambridge Analytica

Facebook hasn't done much to reduce data privacy fears post Cambridge Analytica scandal

Mar 19, 2019
Despite Cambridge Analytica and upcoming elections, the govt is still sitting on critical data protection legislation

Elections 2019

Despite Cambridge Analytica and upcoming elections, the govt is still sitting on critical data protection legislation

Mar 20, 2019
RCom pays Rs 550 cr to Ericsson, clears debt; Anil Ambani thanks Mukesh and Nita Ambani for 'timely support'

NewsTracker

RCom pays Rs 550 cr to Ericsson, clears debt; Anil Ambani thanks Mukesh and Nita Ambani for 'timely support'

Mar 18, 2019

science

EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Spy Satellite

EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Mar 26, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Moon Missions

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Mar 26, 2019
NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Women in Space

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Mar 26, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019