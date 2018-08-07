Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 07 August, 2018 16:58 IST

After Australia, Ola planning to enter European market by end of this year

The company said it plans to expand the UK operations nationwide by the end of this year.

After foraying into the international market with a drive into Australia earlier this year, Indian ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday revealed its plans to enter the European market by starting operations in Britain within the next month.

Ola said it has obtained licences to operate in South Wales and Greater Manchester, and will launch operations in South Wales within the next month.

"Ola is excited to announce its plans for the UK, one of the world's most evolved transportation markets," Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Ola, said in a statement.

Olacabs fleet.

"We look forward to our continued engagement with policymakers and regulators as we expand across the country and build a company embedded in the UK," Aggarwal said.

Founded in 2011, Ola has been competing against Uber in the ride-hailing market.

Ola's entry into Britain follows its successful launch in Australia in February 2018, where it now operates in seven major cities.

Over 40,000 drivers across Australia have registered since its launch in February and have completed millions of rides, Ola said, adding that it now conducts one billion rides each year globally, with more than 1 million driver partners and 125 million customers in over 110 cities.

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

