tech2 News Staff

Last month, a class-action suit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California against Apple and Samsung owing to their smartphones emitting harmful radiations. The suit claimed that "the RF (Radio Frequency) radiation emitted from smartphone devices designed and manufactured by Apple and Samsung exceed legal limits set forth by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)".

However, now, countering that claim, a study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal notes that any potentially harmful biological effects are more commonly seen in low-quality scientific studies, CNet reports.

The researchers argue that many of the studies indicating the effect of radiofrequency (RF) radiation going beyond heating of human tissue are of low quality but get published because they are interesting.

They further argue that these studies lack the consistency in terms of their result and anti-5G sentiment without scientific evidence would do more harm than good.

Earlier this week, Chicago Tribune did a study and found that iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, and Samsung's Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy J3 emit radiation that exceeded the set limits mentioned by FCC.

Talking about the harmful effects of these radiations, the lawsuit claimed that it can cause increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful Free Radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans.

As Apple and Samsung had said in response, the new study by researchers in New Zealand Journal also suggests inaccuracy in testing.

With inputs from ANI.

