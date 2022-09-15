FP Staff

Adobe recently released their Annual US emojis Trend Report, where they surveyed over 5000 people from the United States and the findings are actually quite intriguing.

While people may assume that emojis are mostly used in social interactions between friends and in dating, one of the key findings of the report suggests that using emojis in workplace conversations, especially in IMs and chats, is actually a great way to boost up team morale and creativity.

Furthermore, if you’re career depends on communication, especially through social media, then you have to master using the right emojis, within the correct context.

Here are some of the key findings of Adobe’s Annual US emojis Trend Report, which we found very intriguing.

Emojis are more popular than ever before

Adobe’s survey found that about 73 per cent of people believe that using emojis in your messages makes you cooler, friendlier, and funnier.

From workplace messaging apps to dating apps to group chats, emojis give us the ability to convey emotion, tone, and mood – aspects that are somewhat lost over written texts – through just a few taps on our keyboards. Plus, using emojis is seen as a sign of emotional intelligence.

Using emojis makes one appear more expressive and approachable

The fact that emoji makes a conversation easy to follow and more expressive is nothing new. However, what’s new is the fact that people who use emojis in their texts are prone to be seen as more expressive and approachable in real life as well.

This mainly stems from the fact that most of the people surveyed, experienced an anxiety spike after receiving a text message without emojis. Keeping that in mind, it should be no surprise that about 91 per cent of those surveyed use emojis to bring levity to conversations and lighten the mood.

Emojis can boost, as well as sink your dating life

Remember how we said using emojis is a sign of emotional intelligence? Well, that’s the reason why people who have their emojis-using skills all honed in, are doing better in online dating, compared to people who don’t use emojis at all.

That is because, for some reason, people who don’t use emojis are perceived to be inept in digital communication and therefore, by extension, are unable to communicate emotionally. Basically, If you aren’t able to do so, it might leave a potential partner wondering whether you lack those skills in real life too.

Using emojis for work-related conversation? Heck yes!

If emojis make it easier for us to communicate in our personal lives, it makes sense that we translate those positive feelings into the workplace, too. With many of us still working from home, there are people who still haven’t met their co-workers in person.

Not only did 68 per cent of those surveyed say they like it when people use emojis at work, but 69 per cent of respondents also stated that it positively impacts likability and credibility There may have been a time when emojis were considered unprofessional, but that certainly isn’t the case today. Again, you have to be careful with what emojis you’re using, but by and large, using emojis is seen as something positive, especially in workplaces mostly populated by Gen Z.

People want more inclusive emojis

The survey also found that 2 out of 5 emoji users feel that the emojis they use do not represent them to the extent they should. And because emojis are so integrated into our daily activities, it is vital that they reflect the lives of as many people as possible.

71 per cent of U.S. emoji users agree that inclusive emojis can lead to positive conversations about cultural and societal issues, while 75 per cent think that inclusive emojis can help raise awareness of diverse groups of people. 83 per cent of people also agree that emojis should still offer more representation.