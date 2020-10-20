tech2 News Staff

Adobe hosted its annual Adobe Max 2020 event online today. The company announced a few new features for its apps like Lightroom, Photoshop and Premiere Pro. These features include 'Neural filters' for Photoshop that will give a slew of artistic filter options to users and new and enhanced tools for selecting and editing different elements in images like 'Sky Replacement'. In addition to this, Adobe also launched two new products called Illustrator on the iPad and Fresco on the iPhone.

Illustrator on the iPad

This new product for iPad brings a core toolkit, with 18,000 fonts and new features like radial, grid and mirror repeat. As per the company, a new Recolour Artwork feature is introduced for desktop. This feature will allow users to change colour themes. Users will also get cross-design experience to switch between desktop and iPad. It will be available for purchase at $9.99 (approx. Rs 700) per month. It will be available for all Creative Cloud members who have Illustrator in their subscription.

Fresco on the iPhone

This newly introduced product for iPhone users will offer the same features and functions available on iPad and Windows touch devices. Due to Cloud Documents integration, it will come with multi-device support. iPhone users can download it for free. They can get access to its premium features in a bundle with Fresco on the iPad and Photoshop on the iPad for $9.99 (approx. Rs 700)per month.

New features and updates for Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and more

Adobe has introduced new features like sky replacement, neural filters and discover panel for Photoshop. The sky replacement feature will allow users to separate and edit the sky from other elements in the image. Neural filters will give various filter options for images. Discover panel that will use to give recommendations based on the work.

Adobe Lightroom has received an Advanced Color Grading feature that will save different versions of images as you edit them in Lightroom. Premiere Pro will now come with a Sensei-powered Speech to Text feature that will automate speech transcription from a video and generate captions and subtitles. The company has introduced a public beta of Adobe Aero that will allow users to create interactive AR experiences.

Adobe After Effects will now come with a new Sensei-powered Roto Brush 2 feature that will help users select or track an object frame by frame, isolating the subject automatically. The new 3S Design Space feature will offer new 3D gizmos, enhanced camera tools to design easily in 3D.