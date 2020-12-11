FP Trending

Adobe has released Lightroom as a native app for both Apple M1 and Windows Arm devices. Lightroom was rebuilt to be advantageous of the newest performance and power efficiency benefits of the Apple M1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors for Windows 10. Adobe took to their blog to announce that they have released updates for Camera Raw and Lightroom Classic as well as Lightroom for Windows, Mac, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, and iPadOS as well.

As per the blog, as they are getting started on desktop Arm and Apple M1, they will continue to optimise for Arm and M1 in subsequent releases. Furthermore, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Adobe Camera Raw have all been tested and certified as working well with Apple Rosetta emulation. The blog adds that the company intends to ship Apple M1 native versions as soon as they are ready.

Apart from this Adobe has also introduced ProRAW format support through which users will be able to import and edit images taken in the Apple ProRAW format in the December updates to Camera Raw, Lightroom Classic, or Lightroom.

Furthermore, they have also introduced New Lightroom widgets for iOS14 which allows users to quickly take photos and selfies using the Lightroom camera, explore Discover Edits and In-app tutorials from the Widgets screen. Users can even drag them onto the Home screen for easier access.

The free Lightroom Starter plan is now available for Lightroom desktop in Australia and New Zealand.