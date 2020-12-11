Friday, December 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Adobe Lightroom app is now available on Apple M1 and Windows Arm devices

Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Adobe Camera Raw have all been tested and certified as working well with Apple Rosetta emulation.


FP TrendingDec 11, 2020 18:05:49 IST

Adobe has released Lightroom as a native app for both Apple M1 and Windows Arm devices. Lightroom was rebuilt to be advantageous of the newest performance and power efficiency benefits of the Apple M1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors for Windows 10. Adobe took to their blog to announce that they have released updates for Camera Raw and Lightroom Classic as well as Lightroom for Windows, Mac, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, and iPadOS as well.

Adobe Lightroom app is now available on Apple M1 and Windows Arm devices

Image: Adobe

As per the blog, as they are getting started on desktop Arm and Apple M1, they will continue to optimise for Arm and M1 in subsequent releases. Furthermore, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Adobe Camera Raw have all been tested and certified as working well with Apple Rosetta emulation. The blog adds that the company intends to ship Apple M1 native versions as soon as they are ready.

Apart from this Adobe has also introduced ProRAW format support through which users will be able to import and edit images taken in the Apple ProRAW format in the December updates to Camera Raw, Lightroom Classic, or Lightroom.

Furthermore, they have also introduced New Lightroom widgets for iOS14 which allows users to quickly take photos and selfies using the Lightroom camera, explore Discover Edits and In-app tutorials from the Widgets screen. Users can even drag them onto the Home screen for easier access.

The free Lightroom Starter plan is now available for Lightroom desktop in Australia and New Zealand.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Intel

Apple, Amazon making potential powershift from Intel chips to homegrown Arm chipsets

Dec 02, 2020
Apple, Amazon making potential powershift from Intel chips to homegrown Arm chipsets
Microsoft confirms that its xCloud gaming service will come to iOS platform and Windows PC next year

Microsoft

Microsoft confirms that its xCloud gaming service will come to iOS platform and Windows PC next year

Dec 11, 2020
Google, Microsoft working on dark mode update for Chrome to deliver a complete dark experience

Dark mode

Google, Microsoft working on dark mode update for Chrome to deliver a complete dark experience

Dec 01, 2020
Apple's iOS 14.2 brings FaceTime 1080p support for iPhone 8 and later models

Apple

Apple's iOS 14.2 brings FaceTime 1080p support for iPhone 8 and later models

Dec 04, 2020
Apple hires Josh Elman to 'help customers discover the best apps for them'

Apple

Apple hires Josh Elman to 'help customers discover the best apps for them'

Dec 01, 2020
Apple is reportedly working on new ARM-based 32-core processors, may launch in late 2021

Apple

Apple is reportedly working on new ARM-based 32-core processors, may launch in late 2021

Dec 09, 2020

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020