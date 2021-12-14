FP Trending

Adobe has launched Creative Cloud Express, which is a unified task-based, mobile and web product. Individuals can use Creative Cloud Express to create and share multimedia content ranging from social media posts and stories, event invitations to marketing necessities such as logos, flyers and banners.

The Creative Cloud Express offers a basic version of the image and video editing tools. It provides users with as many as 20,000 premium Adobe fonts, thousands of high-quality templates, 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images and many other features. The photo and video editing software also has drag-and-drop content creation to help users express their creativity in just a few clicks.

With the Quick Actions tool, users can easily remove background from photos, trim and merge videos in a few clicks. They can also turn videos into GIFs and convert or export PDFs. Quick Actions is Powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s powerful AI/ML framework.

Creative Cloud Express has a simple drag-and-drop function to quickly customise thousands of templates. Powered by the Adobe Stock Marketplace, Creative Cloud Express has advanced search and discover capabilities.

The software also features Shared Templates and Share Brands to ensure brand consistency across teams. The Creative Cloud Express also offers integration with Creative Cloud Libraries. The ContentCal features (once integrated with Adobe) allow users to manage their social media publishing workflows easily.

The easy interface enables users to express their ideas easily, as per Adobe. The company claims that the software can be used by both professionals and amateurs to easily edit, create and share images and videos.

Creative Cloud Express is available on the Adobe website for free. The app is available for users on Microsoft, Google Play and Apple App Stores. The software is included with Creative Cloud All app and is also free for K-12. It is also available for flagship single-app plans over $20. For users who want to use full features of the Creative Cloud Express can buy its premium plan for $9.99 per month.

Additionally, Adobe is going to launch the Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams in 2022.