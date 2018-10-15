Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 15 October, 2018 21:41 IST

Adobe launches a full version of Photoshop CC for iPad, Premiere Rush CC and more

Adobe also presented a production version of its new augmented reality program called Project Aero.

Adobe is hosting its annual creative conference, MAX, in Los Angeles this week, where it will showcase its latest apps and concepts. The software giant just launched a new generation of Photoshop that is meant to function in full capacity on the Apple iPad for the first time.

Photoshop CC for iPad will be available to customers in 2019, which is still a while away, but for those who've been clamouring for a proper image editor on the iPad Pro, the news must be very welcome.

Adobe Photoshop on iPad. Image: YouTube/ Adobe

As revealed in a report by Gizmodo, Photoshop CC on the iPad will feature all the same functions as Photoshop on the desktop version — layers, masks, filters, adjustments — they're all there. In fact, it apparently uses the same code and algorithms to ensure that the edits made on either device look identical.

As per the report, the only difference between the two versions is that Adobe has made a number of tweaks to the interface on the iPad to accommodate touch inputs better.

Adobe hasn't reveal all the minute details, but from what we make of a report by The Verge, the company is planning on accommodating keyboard shortcuts or gesture controls into the touch-optimised interface.

The single biggest change, however, is that you can now save .psd files in the cloud, which essentially turns Photoshop into something like Google Docs — you pick up right where you left, regardless of the device you're opening the PSD file in.

You can now open and edit PSDs in Photoshop on the desktop or the iPad and seamlessly sync them between the two. Image: Adobe

Adobe hasn’t specified when exactly the full version of Photoshop CC will be available next year, but from what we hear, it will debut on the iPad first and will eventually hit other platforms like Android at a later date.

Adobe Premiere Rush CC

The California-based software giant also launched Premiere Rush CC, an all-in-one video editing application that is much simpler than Premier Pro but is targeted to meet the needs of budding YouTubers and influencers.

Premiere Rush combines capturing, intuitive editing, simplified colour corrections, audio, motion graphics and one-click publishing to the popular social platforms. Rush CC also lets users add customisable Motion Graphics templates. The application works across devices and is already available on both Adobe.com and on the iOS App Store. Adobe says that Rush will also be available for Android in 2019.

Adobe Premiere Rush CC also works seamlessly across platforms thanks to CC. Image: Adobe

As far as standalone pricing is concerned, Rush CC is available to US users at $9.99 per month to individuals, $19.99 a month to teams, and $29.99 a month for enterprise customers. The software comes with 100 GB of CC storage with more space available at a premium.

The company also previewed Gemini, a new drawing app that’s slated to be available on the iPad in 2019.

Adobe also presented a production version of its new augmented reality program called Project Aero which would interest artists and designers. The software, due to go on sale next year, is a back-end system for creators to make AR content that individuals can see through a screen or a pair of AR glasses.

