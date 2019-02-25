Asian News International

Adobe has finally released a fix for a bug due to which Premiere Pro CC caused MacBook Pro speakers to blow in some instances.

Some MacBook Pro users reported of loud, screeching noise which they couldn't turn off. After the next restart, the speakers would be clearly blown, The Verge reports.

Acknowledging the problem, Adobe representative said that a small number of users were facing the problem in Premiere Pro that affected the speakers on the latest MacBook Pro.

The patch for the issue has been released. It fixes four issues, the loud noise when playing a project and adding an effect, the screen that occured when users switched between EQ presets, and audio buzzing.

Users facing the issue can update to 13.0.3 through the Creative Cloud app.

