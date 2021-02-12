Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
Adobe eases multi-person editing in Photoshop, Illustrator projects with new feature

The new feature will work with .AI and .PSD files saved to Adobe's cloud, and shared documents will be available on the Adobe cloud.


FP TrendingFeb 12, 2021 19:28:01 IST

Adobe has updated its Creative Cloud apps Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco to make it easier for multiple people to work on the same file. All three apps will be getting a new feature called "invite to edit" that will allow users to type in a collaborator’s email address to send them access to the file you have been working on. This new feature will allow asynchronous (i.e. not simultaneous) editing between collaborators across devices like iPad, desktop, and iPhone. The feature has limitations too, wherein the collaborators won't be able to work on the file live alongside other users but will be able to open up work to make changes for themselves, save it, and have the changes sync to the cloud file.

In case the user is already editing the file, the person will be given a choice to make a copy or wait till the editor is finished with the work.

The new Adobe feature will work with .AI and .PSD files saved to Adobe's cloud and the shared cloud documents can be accessed on assets.adobe.com and the Creative Cloud Desktop app.

The new feature will also come with version history support, wherein users will be able to reverse the course in case the collaborator messes up something.

Adobe was developing this feature in October 2020 and has been consistently building more collaboration features into Creative Cloud service that is responsible for tying its suite of apps together, for making the platform reliable and quick, so that the teams can count on it to move around their documents.

