Monday, July 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Adobe Creative Cloud's update brings Speech to Text in Premiere Pro, support for M1-powered Macs and more

Premiere Pro has reached the latest M1-powered Apple Macs and is expected to run 80 percent faster as compared to the Intel-powered Macs.


FP TrendingJul 26, 2021 18:07:52 IST

Adobe has introduced new features for its Creative Cloud platform of services. The new update has introduced a number of new features including Speech to Text in Premiere Pro, Premiere Pro on M1-powered Apple Macs, and more. Adobe Premiere Pro now has the Speech to Text feature that will allow content creators to easily add captions to their videos without any hassle. The feature is said to help people save time by up to 75 percent. It supports 13 languages and is claimed to be accurate.

Image: Adobe

While Speech to Text is available for all, other features still remain in public beta. Image: Adobe

People can easily make changes in the transcription, search for video sequences, and enable more features. It automatically creates captions with the help of Adobe Sensei machine learning tech. Plus, it is a free feature.

Premiere Pro has also reached the latest M1-powered Apple Macs and is expected to run 80 percent faster as compared to the Intel-powered Macs. There are more features that will be supported, including M1 support for Media Encoder and Character Animator, After Effects (that will be introduced in public beta later this year), and more.

It has also added multi-frame rendering in After Effects that will give faster on-screen rendering and more responsive experience.  There will be Speculative Rendering that will detect if a device isn't in use and will then render compositions.

To take forward the trend of animations in content, Adobe will now get a body tracker to animate puppets using their own body movements. This will be done with Character Animator. Additionally, a puppet maker (now in public beta) is also there, which will help people make animated characters.

While Speech to Text is available for all, other features still remain in public beta.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Adobe introduces Creative Cloud innovations in India

Jun 22, 2016
Adobe introduces Creative Cloud innovations in India
Adobe updates Premiere Pro, introduces new way for export, import, a refreshed header bar

Adobe

Adobe updates Premiere Pro, introduces new way for export, import, a refreshed header bar

Jul 02, 2021
Adobe could compensate users as Creative Cloud resumes post outage

Adobe could compensate users as Creative Cloud resumes post outage

May 17, 2014
Adobe bundles Lightroom with Photoshop CC in a $9.99 package aimed at photographers

Adobe bundles Lightroom with Photoshop CC in a $9.99 package aimed at photographers

Sep 05, 2013
Adobe Lightroom mobile now available on your iPad with editing and sync functionality

Adobe Lightroom mobile now available on your iPad with editing and sync functionality

Apr 08, 2014
Adobe is working on bringing artificial intelligence to help you get the perfect selfies

Adobe is working on bringing artificial intelligence to help you get the perfect selfies

Apr 10, 2017

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021