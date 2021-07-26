FP Trending

Adobe has introduced new features for its Creative Cloud platform of services. The new update has introduced a number of new features including Speech to Text in Premiere Pro, Premiere Pro on M1-powered Apple Macs, and more. Adobe Premiere Pro now has the Speech to Text feature that will allow content creators to easily add captions to their videos without any hassle. The feature is said to help people save time by up to 75 percent. It supports 13 languages and is claimed to be accurate.

People can easily make changes in the transcription, search for video sequences, and enable more features. It automatically creates captions with the help of Adobe Sensei machine learning tech. Plus, it is a free feature.

Premiere Pro has also reached the latest M1-powered Apple Macs and is expected to run 80 percent faster as compared to the Intel-powered Macs. There are more features that will be supported, including M1 support for Media Encoder and Character Animator, After Effects (that will be introduced in public beta later this year), and more.

It has also added multi-frame rendering in After Effects that will give faster on-screen rendering and more responsive experience. There will be Speculative Rendering that will detect if a device isn't in use and will then render compositions.

To take forward the trend of animations in content, Adobe will now get a body tracker to animate puppets using their own body movements. This will be done with Character Animator. Additionally, a puppet maker (now in public beta) is also there, which will help people make animated characters.

While Speech to Text is available for all, other features still remain in public beta.

