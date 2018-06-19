Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 19 June, 2018 20:56 IST

Adobe brings new integration option for Document Cloud with Microsoft Office 365

Adobe became Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution for Office 365 in September 2017.

Software giant Adobe on 19 May announced new enhancements to Adobe Document Cloud with advancements in its products including "Adobe Sign", "Adobe Scan" and new portable document format (PDF) integration with Microsoft Office 365.

Representational image. Reuters

With the new Adobe PDF Services integration in Microsoft Office 365, users would now be able to create, manipulate and view high-quality, secure PDFs right from the ribbon in online versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive and SharePoint.

"Adobe and Microsoft are integrating best-in-class cloud services to meet the needs of today's agile and rapidly evolving workforce," Ashley Still, Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media, Adobe, said in a statement.

Adobe became Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution for Office 365 in September 2017, and now the company would deliver deeper integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"Building on the initial success of our partnership focused on Adobe Sign, we're thrilled that Microsoft Office 365 customers now have access to the expansive PDF services from Adobe," said Ron Markezich, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Office 365 at Microsoft Corp.

The company also claimed that "Adobe Sign" would be part of the "Federal Risk and Authorisation Management Program (FedRAMP)", that complies with the strictest government security standards.

Additionally, "Adobe Scan" which is a free app to turn phones and tablets into a scanning and text recognition tool, introduced new functionality that turns physical business cards into digital contacts on phones, powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning platform.

