Software major Adobe on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to launch an "Adobe Digital Disha" programme across vocational institutes in India.

The programme is focused on helping vocational institutes leverage the power of a free online and mobile graphic design app "Adobe Spark" to integrate creativity and digital literacy into classrooms and curriculum.

"The rapid evolution of technology and innovation are changing the fundamentals of skills needed to thrive in today's digital era. It is commendable to see major IT companies like Adobe join us in this mission drive creative skills and digital proficiency among the masses of India," said Union Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Directorate General of Training (DGT), "Adobe Digital Disha" expects to touch the lives of over one million students and teachers across India by the year 2020.

"Adobe Spark" — a storytelling Creative Cloud application that runs in any web or mobile browser — is now available free of charge for education and skill development.

This will enable students quickly express themselves via graphics, web stories and video to creatively approach their assignments as well as develop digital portfolios.

Teachers can easily create digital lesson plans and tutorials using Spark applications, Adobe said.

"With the 'Adobe Digital Disha' programme, 'Adobe Spark' will go a long way in enhancing digital literacy, a core pillar of learning, thereby opening up a range of new possibilities for students and educators in India," said Mala Sharma, Vice President and GM, Creative Cloud Product Marketing and Engagement, Adobe.

According to Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, Adobe South Asia, "we are excited to launch 'Adobe Digital Disha' with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as part of our commitment to enabling India's digital and creative acumen by skilling the youth of our nation".