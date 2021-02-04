Thursday, February 04, 2021Back to
Adobe Acrobat introduces new tools to web including split PDFs, add passwords and more

To quickly access Acrobat features, the company has also added multiple new shortcuts, which users can use via web browsers.


FP TrendingFeb 04, 2021 17:47:10 IST

Adobe Acrobat web has added various useful tools and features for PDFs that include the ability to merge multiple PDFs, add passwords, and more. These features were earlier only available on the most-used PDF reader’s desktop app but now the feature will be available in the Adobe Acrobat web version. The new features from Adobe Acrobat offer useful tools like splitting a single PDF into multiple files, adding passwords to the PDFs, and even merging multiple PDFs into a single file directly on the web.

Other than this, Adobe will also allow users to fill and sign forms online, reorder PDF pages, compress PDFs, and edit, rotate, delete PDF pages/files. Moreover, the users with Acrobat subscriptions will be able to use specific PDF tools like editing images and text.

To quickly access Acrobat features, the company has also added multiple new shortcuts, which users can use via web browsers. Following are the shortcuts that Adobe added to the Acrobat Web: Sign.new, PDF.new,  CompressPDF.new, ConvertPDF.new, and WordtoPDF.new.

The new Acrobat Web tools will allow users to tackle various PDF tasks within the browser. This new feature will relieve users from installing the software on their desktop. According to the company, actions like compressing, converting files into PDFs, or e-signing should be free and easy to do. This probably is a great deal for users who like keeping the number of installed software to a bare minimum on their desktop.

For more PDF power on the web, mobile, and desktop, users can always upgrade to an Acrobat subscription to maximise productivity.

