02 October, 2018

Adobe Acrobat DC gets additions that make it easier to share and interact with PDFs

A major part of the revamp is also the fact that Acrobat Pro is being brought to Android and iOS.

Adobe Document Cloud or better know as Adobe DC is basically Adobe's suite of apps and services that take care of PDF conversions and document exchange services. The company has just begun unveiling a new version of Adobe DC and it brings with it a ton of improvements.

The new Adobe DC is claimed by the company to make it not only easier for its 110 million strong Acrobat userbase to create and share PDFs but also improve the way they interact with PDFs across devices. Acrobat DC and Acrobat Reader Mobile have now been streamlined with the aim of making tasks like sharing and approving PDFs, editing documents on the go simpler. It even makes scanning business cards and signing forms a considerably quicker process.

Adobe has streamlined it desktop and mobile app to make it much easier to work on the go. Image: Adobe

Adobe has streamlined it desktop and mobile app to make it much easier to work on the go. Image: Adobe

A major part of the revamp is also the fact that Acrobat Pro is being brought to Android and iOS for the first time. The experience is said to be nearly identical to the desktop app, with support for swapping images, updating text and formatting the document.

There's also a new document hub in Acrobat DC (also visible on the mobile app) which is expected to make it easy to create a PDF and then send it out for review or signatures via email. This is due to the fact that the shared file uses HTML5. What this means is that all major platforms and devices will be able to review the document. Hence ending all compatibility woes. Finalising contracts and reviewing other important documents are now super simple regardless of whether it's being viewed on a laptop, PC or a smartphone.

If you thought that's all, Adobe's also adding Adobe Sensei to Adobe Reader. Adobe Sensei, for the uninitiated, is a framework and set of intelligent services built into the Adobe Cloud Platform, capable of scanning a document to see what needs to be filled in and then prompting the user with suggestions to fill in content with a simple tap.

As for pricing, things remain the same with Acrobat DC starting at $12.99 per month and Creative Cloud All Apps suite starting at $52.99 a month.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


