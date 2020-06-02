FP Trending

Acer has launched a new Acer Swift 3 laptop in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999. According to a tweet shared by Acer India, Swift 3 is the country’s first-ever AMD Ryzen TM 4000-series powered laptop. It is ultra-light and slim and comes with a battery life of up to 12 hours.

The laptop has 8 GB LPDDR4 system memory, 512 GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 storage and it runs on Windows 10. It has a 14-inch full HD IPS (In-Plane Switching) narrow-bezel display. The screen-to-body ratio of the laptop is 82.73 percent.

Presenting India’s first ever AMD Ryzen™️ 4000 series powered laptop – Acer Swift 3! The ultralight and slim Swift 3 comes with a battery life of upto 12 hrs & is powered by the next gen AMD Processors. Buy the laptop now with offers upto ₹15999.

Link: https://t.co/loRn1iUvIH pic.twitter.com/yEUpFAg58b — Acer India (@Acer_India) May 29, 2020

The chassis of the Acer Swift 3 laptop is made using a Magnesium-Aluminum alloy and it is 15.99 mm thin. The laptop weighs just 1.2 kilograms.

The laptop is equipped with Microsoft Office 2019, DTS Audio and micro-speaker distortion prevention for the optimum sound experience. It also features an in-built webcam that has 1280 x 720 resolution.

Acer Swift 3 supports Windows Hello through fingerprint readers for fast and safe login. It has a 'Wake on Voice' (WoV) feature which lets users activate Windows 10 with just their voice, even when the screen is off.

The laptop comes with support for Cortana – the virtual assistant by Windows.

As for connectivity, the laptop supports dual-band WiFi-6 (802.11 ax), USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Acer Swift 3 is available with a one-year International Travelers Warranty (ITW).