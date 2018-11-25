Sunday, November 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Acer launches Windows Mixed Reality headset OJO 500 in India at Rs 39,999

The VR headset by Acer is priced at Rs 39,999, the new headset will be available from February 2019.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 25, 2018 17:22 PM IST

Acer India has launched its new Windows Mixed Reality headset OJO 500 that features a one-of-a-kind detachable design to offer flexibility, comfort, and hygiene for consumers and businesses.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the new headset will be available from February, 2019.

Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality Headset. Image: YouTube/Acer

Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality Headset. Image: YouTube/Acer

"The 'Acer OJO 500' is packed with several new significant features to add to this class of Windows Mixed Reality headsets," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and consumer business head, Acer India, said in a statement on Saturday.

It is the first Windows Mixed Reality headset and first Virtual Reality (VR) headset to feature a detachable design, patented built-in sound pipe technology, and software-assisted interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment technology.

"We have tried to enhance the user experience with innovative audio and visual technologies and have brought to our consumers the most comfortable and easier than ever to use headset," Panigrahi said.

As a "Windows Mixed Reality" headset, there are currently more than 2,500 games and applications available for the "Acer OJO 500" between the Steam VR and the Microsoft Store platforms.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Virtual Reality

Love in the time of Virtual Reality: Japanese man ties knot with a hologram

Nov 12, 2018

Hockey World Cup 2018

Hockey World Cup Memories: VR Raghunath looks back at surprise 2006 call-up and lessons learnt from 2014 edition

Nov 22, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018