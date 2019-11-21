Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
Accounting executive at Apple supplier JDI embezzled $5.25 million - Asahi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc dismissed an accounting executive last December for embezzling about 570 million yen (£4.07 million) of the company's money over four years since the Apple Inc supplier went public, the Asahi daily reported on Thursday. A spokesman at JDI said the company had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki)


ReutersNov 21, 2019 05:16:02 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc <6740.T> dismissed an accounting executive last December for embezzling about 570 million yen (£4.07 million) of the company's money over four years since the Apple Inc supplier went public, the Asahi daily reported on Thursday.

A spokesman at JDI said the company had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki)

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


