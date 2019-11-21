Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc <6740.T> dismissed an accounting executive last December for embezzling about 570 million yen (£4.07 million) of the company's money over four years since the Apple Inc supplier went public, the Asahi daily reported on Thursday.

A spokesman at JDI said the company had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki)

