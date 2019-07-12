Reuters

(Reuters) - Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Inc on Thursday named Julie Sweet as its new chief executive officer, effective September.

David Rowland, currently interim CEO, has been appointed as executive chairman, the company said.

Former Chief Executive Officer Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down due to health reasons, died in January this year.

Sweet, who will also join the company's board, is currently CEO of Accenture's business in North America, its largest geographic market.

The company said on Thursday there was no change to the forecast for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 that it had provided earlier.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

