ReutersJun 05, 2020 03:16:09 IST
CAIRO (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala will invest AED4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in the Indian digital company Jio Platforms, the Abu Dhabi media office announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.
(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Chris Reese)
