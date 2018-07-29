Sunday, July 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 29 July, 2018 18:25 IST

About 50% smartphones sold in 2018 will have AI-powered assistant, says report

In 2017, Google Assistant rose to be the top AI assistant market share, followed by Apple's Siri.

About half of smartphones sold globally this year will have an (AI)-powered assistant, a report by an industry consulting firm showed 29 July.

According to Strategy Analytics (SA) Inc., 47.7 percent of smartphones sold on the global market will be equipped with some kind of on-device AI assistant, up from 36.6 percent last year, Yonhap news agency reported.

Google Assistant.

Google Assistant.

On-device AI is growing fast among smartphone vendors and by 2023, around 90 percent of smartphones will have a built-in AI assistant, according to the Strategy Analytics report.

In 2017, Google Assistant rose to be the top AI assistant with a 46.7 percent market share, followed by Apple's Siri with 40.1 percent, it said.

The report said the market share of Google's AI assistant is expected to climb to 51.3 percent this year and 60.6 percent by 2023.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc posts revenue of $32.66 bn in Q2 despite Google's EU fine

Jul 24, 2018

Contact Center AI

Google is working on virtual assistants to replace call center workers

Jul 25, 2018

Satya Nadella

Microsoft is going to infuse everything with AI says CEO Satya Nadella

Jul 19, 2018

sex doll

Chinese entrepreneurs are embedding artificial intelligence into sex dolls

Jul 26, 2018

Google

Google's G Suite incorporates new AI with enhanced security and messaging tools

Jul 25, 2018

China withdraws approval for Facebook's plan to open 'innovation hub': Report

Jul 26, 2018

science

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018

Space

After discovery of Martian lake, astronaut Norishige Kanai dreams of space return

Jul 29, 2018