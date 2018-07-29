About half of smartphones sold globally this year will have an (AI)-powered assistant, a report by an industry consulting firm showed 29 July.

According to Strategy Analytics (SA) Inc., 47.7 percent of smartphones sold on the global market will be equipped with some kind of on-device AI assistant, up from 36.6 percent last year, Yonhap news agency reported.

On-device AI is growing fast among smartphone vendors and by 2023, around 90 percent of smartphones will have a built-in AI assistant, according to the Strategy Analytics report.

In 2017, Google Assistant rose to be the top AI assistant with a 46.7 percent market share, followed by Apple's Siri with 40.1 percent, it said.

The report said the market share of Google's AI assistant is expected to climb to 51.3 percent this year and 60.6 percent by 2023.