Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 13 November, 2018 08:06 IST

Aadhaar's biometrics database can't be used to identify the dead, says UIDAI

UIDAI said that it was impossible to match the fingerprints of a dead body with its biometric database.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) told the Delhi High Court on 12 November that it was technically not possible to match the fingerprints of an unidentified body with the biometrics of 120 crore people stored in its database.
UIDAI submitted before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao that matching of biometrics, including fingerprints and iris, is done on 1:1 basis and Aadhaar number is required for it.

The court was hearing a petition filed by social activist Amit Sahni seeking a direction to the centre and UIDAI to utilise Aadhaar biometrics to identify the unidentified dead bodies.

A woman goes through the process of finger scanning for the Unique Identification (UID) database system, Aadhaar, at a registration centre in New Delhi, India. Image: Reuters

A woman goes through the process of finger scanning for the Unique Identification (UID) database system, Aadhaar, at a registration centre in New Delhi, India. Image: Reuters

The bench asked the UIDAI to bring on record the details and file its response to the plea, explaining the system as to why it was not possible to match the fingerprints in such cases with the Aadhaar database.

It also sought the reply of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on February 5 next year.

The petition has sought a direction to the centre, UIDAI, NCRB and all the states to scan biometrics of unidentified bodies and process them with Aadhaar portal to trace any pre-existing biometric details.

Noting the submissions of UIDAI's counsel Zoheb Hussain, the bench said if it was technically not possible, how can it direct authorities to do it.

Mr Sahni, also an advocate, submitted before the bench that it was possible to use Aadhaar biometrics to identify the dead, and even missing persons were traced through Aadhaar.

The UIDAI counsel said that for matching biometrics, it required prints of all the fingers, iris scan and if they go by only one thumb print scanning, there are chances that it would match with multiple persons.

"It is not possible. There are 120 crore persons on Aadhaar. It is always done 1:1," he said.

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

He also referred to the 12 October order of an Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court where the investigating officer had moved the court seeking permission to compare fingerprints of a dead woman in Aadhaar database to establish her identity.

The UIDAI had told the high court that it was not at all possible to compare the fingerprints with the information stored.

Noting this, the high court had dismissed the investigating officer's plea.

Mr Sahni, in his plea, has sought directions to the centre and UIDAI to share pre-existing Aadhaar details, if already there, without any delay, with the NCRB and states for identification of dead bodies.

In case the biometrics of the "dead body pre-exist on Aadhaar portal then directions be issued to share" them with the respondents immediately for handing over the body to the family or relatives "so that respectable and dignified exit could be ensured by performing last rites by affected persons (family)", the plea said.

He has sought directions to constitute special courts for speedy disposal of cases pertaining to unidentified dead bodies under Aadhaar Act on the same day or the next day, irrespective of holiday.

A similar plea was earlier filed by the petitioner before the Supreme Court which asked him to approach the Delhi High Court where he has already filed a petition for using Aadhaar biometrics for the purpose of tracing and re-uniting missing and mentally challenged persons with their families. Thereafter, he withdrew the plea from the top court.

The plea said despite registering biometrics and scanning more than 1.22 billion citizens at the Aadhaar Portal, the database was not being utilised for the identifying bodies.

It added that thousands of unidentified bodies are recovered in the country every year.

The petition sought directions to the authorities, saying usage of Aadhaar information would not only reduce manpower, expenditure and burden on the state in disposing the unidentified bodies but could also be handed over to the families in a short span of time.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had on September 26 declared the centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but had struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions clause.

The bench had held that while Aadhaar would remain mandatory for filing of Income Tax returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN), it would not be compulsory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts and telecom service providers cannot seek its linking for mobile connections.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

India's digital journey to accelerate with stronger safeguards, says UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Nov 05, 2018

Not possible to use Aadhaar biometric database to identify the dead, UIDAI tells Delhi High Court

Nov 12, 2018

NewsTracker

UIDAI to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities to ensure ease in Aadhaar-related services

Oct 31, 2018

NewsTracker

NITI Aayog to hold meeting with digital payments industry on KYC issue

Nov 12, 2018

UIDAI

Stronger safeguards to only accelerate country's digital journey says UIDAI CEO

Nov 04, 2018

Aadhaar

Airtel, Reliance Jio and others to start using alternate non-Aadhaar KYC process

Nov 09, 2018

science

The Metric System

Dusty old kilogram may be upgraded this week to a more accurate unit of measurement

Nov 13, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

Wildlife

South African lion cubs born from artificial insemination in first for the species

Nov 12, 2018

Heart Health

A smartphone app that can identify heart attacks with a simple sensor attachment

Nov 12, 2018