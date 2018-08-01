Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Srinivas Kodali 01 August, 2018 10:41 IST

Aadhaar security: UIDAI has not conducted serious forensic audits for breaches

Security researchers will continue to show how vulnerable Aadhaar is until UIDAI acknowledges them.

There are lot of claims about the security of Aadhaar, both good and bad, depending on who is making these claims. There have been many reported leaks of Aadhaar data by third parties, which the UIDAI claims no responsibility for. UIDAI itself has accepted there were at least 210 websites which have been publishing Aadhaar numbers along with other personal information to a parliamentary question. The authority reported at least 50 FIR’s with multiple incidents of people actually breaking software of both UIDAI and third parties to break into the Aadhaar ecosystem. Even with all these security mishaps, there have been no serious forensic audits conducted by the authority.

Representative image.

Representative image.

Since the first Aadhaar leak which was reported in early 2017 (by the author), the requests of forensic audits and better bug reporting mechanism was always suggested to the UIDAI for them to handle security incidents in a better way. By not recognising the inherent problem of leaks or the seriousness of the vulnerabilities in its ecosystem, UIDAI has put the general public in harm's way.

Any assurances from UIDAI without the technical backing of the claims and rejections of security loopholes have made security researchers to report these issues in public domain instead of privately reporting it to the authority.

The Aadhaar infrastructure has been classified as National Critical Infrastructure, thus making any and every security incident a national security risk. This classification of the project also means the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) handles the security of the infrastructure. Unlike UIDAI, the NCIIPC does have a clear bug reporting mechanism defined and they do actively request security researchers to report critical issues to them. The NCIIPC has a proven record of responding back to the researchers, while the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) does not always.

The UIDAI too is responsible for the security of the Aadhaar databases and thus carries out security audits within the ecosystem of private players who access application programming interfaces of the project. UIDAI limited with its manpower has outsourced the security audits to consulting agencies. So far, the authority seems to have only carried out audits of 7 private firms, included among them are NSDL, Alankit Limited, Equifax, Fino Paytech limited, Transunion, Smartchip, Khosla Labs. Some of these players have been recently breached by hackers or have been reported to have issues by security researchers.

The sheer number of private firms and government agencies using Aadhaar make it near impossible for UIDAI to audit all of these entities. But it has only itself to blame for not starting the process of audits and appointing the consultants until July 2018. Even in the case of established security incidents, the authority fails to initiate forensic analysis resulting in further data leaks.

A clear example of this is the many government websites of Andhra Pradesh leaking Aadhaar data. The AP government has itself initiated the audits after at least a dozen reports of entire state’s Aadhaar data was leaked which were linked to medical records, property records, religion, caste, geo-location and even the data of toilets that were built in individual’s houses.

A man goes through the process of eye scanning for the Unique Identification (UID) database system, Aadhaar, at a registration centre. Image: Reuters

A man goes through the process of eye scanning for the Unique Identification (UID) database system, Aadhaar, at a registration centre. Image: Reuters

In terms of accountability, the UIDAI has a poor record, the authority won't even disclose how it spends taxpayers money under the RTI. Its responsibility to uphold the Aadhaar Act and the regulations under it, have often been selective and always used to target any dissent against the project. Transparency in UIDAI operations and decision making has been always an issue since the project was announced.

Under these circumstances, the new draft data protection bill wants to give complete autonomy to the UIDAI, without stripping it of its regulatory powers and letting an independent agency carry out these functions.  This recommendation from the expert committee headed by Justice Sri Krishna is quite bizarre.

Security researchers will continue to show how vulnerable Aadhaar is until UIDAI acknowledges them. The authority has not spent even half the money it spends on advertisements for the security of the Aadhaar project. If the UIDAI wants the trust to be instilled in the Aadhaar project, it needs to earn it.

Publishing front-page advertisements in newspapers or playing boring videos in theatres of how great Aadhaar is not going to help. Working with security researchers instead of threatening them or rubbishing their claims is not helpful to anyone without providing the necessary proofs.

The author is an independent researcher working on data and the internet. He has reported several security incidents in the Aadhaar ecosystem which the UIDAI won’t acknowledge.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

also see

Aadhaar

Gave Aadhaar dare as an ordinary citizen of India, says Trai Chairman RS Sharma

Jul 30, 2018

RTI

No disclosure of data under RTI if it causes harm to concerned individual: Panel

Jul 29, 2018

Data protection

Data-protection bill draft could dilute govt accountability on Aadhaar: Report

Jul 25, 2018

Data privacy

Srikrishna panel submits data protection bill to MEITY; no word on Aadhaar

Jul 27, 2018

Aadhaar

Aadhaar privacy issues extend beyond the security of its biometric database

Jul 30, 2018

Facebook

Facebook loses one million monthly active users in Europe due to GDPR in Q2 2018

Jul 26, 2018

science

Habitable Planets

What makes a planet habitable questioned in new study, widening prospects

Aug 01, 2018

Geology

Carbon leak over 11,000 years warmed the planet, aided human habitability: Study

Aug 01, 2018

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Genetic Testing

GSK to access DNA data from millions by partnering with Google-funded 23andMe

Jul 31, 2018