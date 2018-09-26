Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 26 September, 2018 18:57 IST

Aadhaar neither creates surveillance state nor violates privacy, claims UIDAI

UIDAI says that Aadhaar Act has withstood judicial scrutiny and the purpose of the Act is legitimate.

Welcoming the "historic, landmark" Supreme Court judgment, Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI on 26 September said the Apex Court has upheld the validity of the biometric identity system that neither creates a surveillance state nor violate privacy.

"It has been established by the judgement that Aadhaar is not for the state surveillance as profiling is not possible using the minimal data that Aadhaar has. There are sufficient safeguards to disallow any abuse," Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said welcoming "the historical and landmark majority judgement" of the Supreme Court of India.

"Aadhaar Act has withstood the judicial scrutiny and the purpose of the Act is legitimate," it said.

Represenational Image

Represenational Image

UIDAI said the court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and accepted that there is a legitimate state aim in the 12-digit biometric ID.

"Aadhaar as an idea is fully upheld that it does not create a surveillance state and does not violate privacy," it said in a statement. "The verdict Aadhaar is a tool of empowerment of the marginalised sections of the society."

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the validity of Aadhaar but curbed its use for opening bank accounts to securing cell phone connections.

The apex Court also upheld that the Aadhaar Act passed as a Money Bill is valid. "It has further gone on to say that the Aadhaar Act meets the concept of Limited Government, Good Governance, and Constitutional Trust," UIDAI said.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said: "Aadhaar has come out winning as the champion of the empowerment of people, especially the marginalised sections of the society and also as the key to the welfare schemes delivery of the Government that has eradicated the fakes, duplicates and middlemen. The verdict is a victory for UIDAI and the Government of India and has also set the pace of India's digital destiny".

He, however, added that some reasonable conditions and restrictions on private usages have been imposed as safeguards that would further strengthen Aadhaar as the unique identity in the service of the people especially the poor.

UIDAI said that the verdict has recognised that "Aadhaar respect human dignity and does not violate privacy."

"Supreme Court has underlined that the dignity is not only in reference to an individual but is also the dignity within the community," it said. "The Supreme Court also found Aadhaar Act passes the 'balancing tests' as Aadhaar collects only minimal data."

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

NewsTracker

SC verdict on Aadhaar validity: Bench declares scheme as 'constitutionally valid'; linkage mandatory for PAN card, I-T returns

Sep 26, 2018

UIDAI

UIDAI dismisses reports about the alleged hack of Aadhaar enrolment software

Sep 12, 2018

NewsTracker

SC strikes down section 57 of Aadhaar Act: Humongous task to audit and erase data with private firms, say experts

Sep 26, 2018

ConnectTheDots

SC likely to deliver verdict on validity of Aadhaar today: What the case is about and why it is significant

Sep 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar likely today, petrol prices reaches Rs 90.22/litre in Mumbai; day's top stories

Sep 26, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Supreme Court's Aadhaar verdict is sensible, nuanced: Here's what the govt needs to do to address the pain points

Sep 26, 2018

science

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018

Space

NASA's Cassini discovers giant dust storms raging on Saturn's moon Titan's equator

Sep 26, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018