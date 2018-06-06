A man’s phone exploded in his pocket while he was having lunch at a restaurant in Bhandup in Mumbai on 4 June. The incident was captured in on a CCTV camera.

According to the CCTV footage, the man sprang up his seat while throwing away the phone as fumes came out of it.

According to an ANI report, the man sustained minor injuries and was later admitted to the hospital.

We have no information about which phone model it was. There is no information about what caused the phone to catch fire.

In March 2018, according to various reports, a teenager died in Kheriakani district in Odisha while using a phone. She was on a call with a relative while the phone was plugged in for charging and reportedly exploded.

Also, in October 2017, a passenger's mobile caught fire in a Delhi-Indore Jet Airways flight, while it was kept in a handbag under a seat. The crew put out the fire by putting it in a tray of water.

#WATCH: Mobile phone blasts in man's pocket in Mumbai's Bhandup. (Source: CCTV Footage) (4.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/2oC9uudHq6 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

One way to avoid this from happening is to not use third party chargers. Manufacurers specially advice to use original chargers.