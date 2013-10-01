Friday, November 08, 2019Back to
'Faces of Facebook' shows you all 1.2 billion users through profile pictures

Faces of Facebook, a project by Natalia Rojas, a US-based creative technologist, shows every single Facebook user's profile picture on it - all 1.2 billion of them


FP StaffNov 08, 2019 15:25:56 IST

When you first open the Faces of Facebook website, all you can see in pixels. It appears to be a giant television screen with static on it, but if you click on the tiny squares of colour, faces will open up - the 1.2 billion faces of Facebook users.

Faces of Facebook shows you all 1.2 billion users through profile pictures

A screengrab from the Faces of Facebook website. Image courtesy Faces of Facebook

Faces of Facebook, a project by Natalia Rojas, a US-based creative technologist, shows every single Facebook user's profile picture on it. The interactive clickable collage allows you to click through to users' profiles. The profiles are displayed in chronological order of the date of joining Facebook - and the first dot obviously belongs to Mark Zuckerberg. The site promises not to violate any privacy rules, and in fact doesn't - the website doesn't store any private information, pictures or names.

The Faces of Facebook site also allows your to connect your own Facebook profile with the site. After this, you can find your own face and see where it appears in the large collage of users. Connecting your profile will also allow you to find your friends on the website, and you can see - if it's a question you've pondered before - who joined first, and who who joined last.

If you zoom to the top left, you'll find Mark Zuckerberg occupying spot number one. On the other hand, it you zoom to the bottom left, you will find the most recent person to join; a designation which of course, changes quite rapidly.

The website is weirdly compelling - once you start clicking through, the sheer diversity of your fellow users on Facebook reveals itself to you.

As Rojas says in the 'about' section of the site: "There we are, all mixed up: large families, women wearing burkas, many Leo Messis, people supporting same-sex marriage or r4bia, Chihuahuas, Indian Gods, tourists pushing the Leaning Tower of Pisa, selfies, newborns, Ferraris, studio black and white portraits, a lot of weddings but zero divorces, ID photos, faces framed in hearts, best friends, manga characters, political logos, deep looks, love messages, eyes, memes, smiles, sweet grandparents and some not-yet-censured pictures."

 

