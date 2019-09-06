Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

8chan owner to restrict some access during emergencies: House panel testimony

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - 8chan, the online message board linked to several recent mass shootings, plans to restrict parts of the website during a "state of emergency," the site's owner Jim Watkins told a U.S. House panel in a written statement


ReutersSep 06, 2019 00:16:21 IST

8chan owner to restrict some access during emergencies: House panel testimony

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - 8chan, the online message board linked to several recent mass shootings, plans to restrict parts of the website during a "state of emergency," the site's owner Jim Watkins told a U.S. House panel in a written statement.

"If 8chan comes back online, it will be done when 8chan develops additional tools to counter illegal content under United States law," Watkins said in the statement released by his lawyer.

"If 8chan returns, staff would implement a way to restrict certain parts of the website during a state of emergency, in which case any board in question would be put in a read-only mode until it would be deemed safe enough to enable posting again," it said.

The comments were posted ahead of a closed door deposition of Watkins on Wednesday after the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee last month subpoenaed the American living in the Philippines to answer its questions.

Critics last month pressed tech companies to shun 8chan, which in its Twitter profile describes its location as “The Darkest Reaches of the Internet" and has become a hotbed for white extremist content.

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat and the panel’s chairman, and Mike Rogers, its ranking Republican, said in a joint statement that the shooting deaths of 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store was "at least the third act of supremacist violence linked to your website this year."

"Receiving testimony from Mr. Watkins is critical to our oversight on this matter," they added.

Benjamin Barr, a lawyer for Watkins, said in a statement to the committee, that "8chan has never tolerated illegal speech and has a consistent track record of working with law enforcement agencies when appropriate."

Watkins said 8chan "has worked responsibly with law enforcement agencies when unprotected speech is discovered on its platform. No single platform can sensibly prevent all hateful, illegal, or threatening speech - it can only act in due time to remove it."

The company did remove some posts soon after mass shootings in Texas, California and New Zealand, he said.

But Watkins added "my company has no intention of deleting constitutionally protected hate speech. I feel the remedy for this type of speech is counter speech, and I'm certain that this is the view of the American justice system."

The message board has been voluntarily down since late August.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Over Fed minutes, a Trump-shaped shadow

Aug 22, 2019
Over Fed minutes, a Trump-shaped shadow
Argentine presidential front-runner seeks alternatives to austerity -advisers

Newstracker

Argentine presidential front-runner seeks alternatives to austerity -advisers

Aug 22, 2019
Plastic particles in drinking water present 'low' risk: WHO

Newstracker

Plastic particles in drinking water present 'low' risk: WHO

Aug 22, 2019
Japan says gaps remain with U.S. on trade after 'very tough' talks

Newstracker

Japan says gaps remain with U.S. on trade after 'very tough' talks

Aug 22, 2019
Japan August manufacturing shrinks for fourth month as export orders fall: flash PMI

Newstracker

Japan August manufacturing shrinks for fourth month as export orders fall: flash PMI

Aug 22, 2019
Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

Newstracker

Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

Aug 22, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019