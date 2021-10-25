CNN-News18

Reliance Jio has released the ‘Making of JioPhone Next’ film ahead of Diwali. The JioPhone Next is one of the most anticipated 4G smartphones of the year that is promising advanced features but with an affordable price tag. In the video, Jio reiterates that JioPhone Next, similar to its other services, is “Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians." The device aims to ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to digital technology. Notably, the video also teases the design of the smartphone that clearly highlights a 13-megapixel camera at the back. As announced by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June, the phone will run on Android OS, but we now have more details.

The video reveals that JioPhone Next will run on Pragati OS, powered by Android OS. It has been engineered by both Jio and Google to bring Pragati (meaning progress) for all while offering a seamless experience at an affordable cost. Reliance Jio has also announced the phone will feature a Qualcomm mobile processor, but the exact chipset model remains unclear. The processor is said to optimise device performance, audio and battery.

Meanwhile, the company has separately announced some of the notable features of the JioPhone Next. Here are seven features that define this phone:

Voice Assistant: One of the unique features is the voice assistant that helps users operate the device. It can help users open apps, manage settings and get content from the internet, among other things.

The Listen feauture: If you’ve already had too much screen time, the ‘Listen’ function is your best bet. It allows users to for any content on screen to be read aloud in a language of their choosing.

Translate: The ‘Translate’ functionality helps users to have any screen translated to a language of user choice. This means that users can easily read anything written in a foreign language, in a language that they can read.

Smart Camera: Thile the camera on this phone has several photography modes that help users capture images in different settings effortlessly. The ‘portrait’ mode allows users to capture photos with blurred backgrounds, just like a professional camera. The night mode helps users take photos even under low light. The camera also comes preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures by associating them with emotions and festivities.

Preloaded Jio and Google Apps: While the device supports all android apps, it comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps. Other apps that users need can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Automatic software updates: With this phone users won’t have to worry about keeping up with software updates as the phone is going to do this with automatic software updates. It also comes with security updates ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Long battery life: The newly designed Pragati OS manages to give readers optimum performance even while maintaining long battery life.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 - the companies that operate Firstpost - are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.