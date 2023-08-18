60,000 Jobs: Smartphone makers in India to hire record number of people in next 6-12 months

India is projected to produce around 270-300 million smartphones this year. Consequently, it’s anticipated that smartphone companies will hire approximately 60,000 new employees within the next 6 to 12 months.

According to a recent report from the Economic Times, smartphone manufacturers are likely to generate around 60,000 jobs directly in India during the upcoming half-year to one-year period. This data comes from the staffing agency Teamlease. Additionally, the report suggests that these manufacturers might also contribute to the creation of 80,000 to 100,000 more job opportunities in the following 12 to 24 months.

The motivation behind this job creation is the increasing interest of major mobile brands, their suppliers, and assembly partners to establish manufacturing facilities within India, leading to an uptick in their recruitment efforts. Kartik Narayan, the Chief Executive of staffing at TeamLease, shared with the Economic Times that there are currently over 5,000 vacant positions in mobile manufacturing services, with more positions expected to become available soon.

Kartik Narayan explained that they anticipate the number of direct jobs in phone manufacturing across India to reach between 40,000 and 60,000 by March 2024.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, the CEO of Ciel HR Services, added to the discussion that there are currently approximately 2,000 vacant positions, and there’s an anticipation of even more openings in the near future. The report indicates that companies involved in producing Apple smartphones, such as Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, along with other electronics manufacturing firms like Dixon Technologies and Tata Electronics, are also likely to expand their workforce.

The majority of these new job opportunities are expected to be concentrated in Tamil Nadu, followed by Delhi-NCR and Karnataka. In the current calendar year, India is projected to manufacture around 270-300 million smartphone units. This development is occurring at a time when India has risen to become the second-largest manufacturer of mobile handsets.