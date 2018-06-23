Saturday, June 23, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 23 June, 2018

60 firms meet to pre-bid for the 28-MW rooftop solar project in Madhya Pradhesh

The solar project is being implemented under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode.

Over 60 prospective bidders from across the country attended the second pre-bid meeting here on 22 June convened by the Madhya Pradesh government for its 28-megawatt peak (MWp) rooftop solar project, according to a Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (MPUVNL) statement.

While bids for the tender are to be submitted by July 9, the financial bid will be opened on July 19, said MPUVNL, which recently floated the tender for the project.

"Under the RESCO model, the project developer will invest, build and operate the rooftop solar project by using the mix of 'its own funds' and 'taking debt', to generate electricity and sell it to the beneficiary," it said.

As per the tender provisions, the rooftop projects are targeted for commissioning within nine months from the date of execution of power purchase agreements with the beneficiary procurers.

