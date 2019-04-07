Sunday, April 07, 2019Back to
6 reasons why OPPO F11 pro is killing it in the photography game

OPPO F11 Pro comes with a 48MP +5 MP dual rear camera along with a 16MP Rising Front Camera.

FP StudioApr 07, 2019 11:56:19 IST

OPPO F11 Pro comes with a 48MP +5 MP dual rear camera along with a 16MP Rising Front Camera. The large image sensor, AI image processing, large aperture, etc. help the user to capture professional photographs with ease.

The reason why OPPO F11 Pro stands out is that it has spectacular cameras that offer some exciting features. Let’s check them out!

6 reasons why OPPO F11 pro is killing it in the photography game

Ultra-Night Mode

The exclusive AI Ultra-clear Engine of the smartphone consists of AI Engine, Ultra-clear Engine and Color Engine. These features ensure the perfect Ultra-Night Mode.

The AI Engine recognizes scenes and optimizes setting, while the Ultra-clear Engine includes optimizations for image-stabilization during prolonged exposure, low-light performance and skin brightening.

This mode makes sure the face looks natural and that it doesn’t blend into the background. The photos look superb in a variety of night scenes. The best quality about this feature is that the moment you click a photo, the Ultra-clear Engine and AI Engine optimize the picture in a multitude of ways to deliver a crisp, clear portrait effect.

Dazzle Color Mode

Dazzle Color Mode ensures that the skin colour control mode is integrated to make the skin stand out separately from the sceneries for vivid colours and better portrait skin tones. And that's not all. The noise reduction module ensures that a photograph clicked in the dark and at night are free of noise and rich in colours.

 AI Scene Recognition

AI engine gives OPPO F11 Pro the ability to recognize different settings so that optimizations can be fine-tuned to different scenarios. OPPO has increased the number of scenes to 23 (including night scene, sunrise/sunset, snow scene, food, blue sky, indoor, green grass, document, landscape, beach, fireworks, baby, dog, cat, spotlight, portrait, multi-person portrait, micro spur, backlight, solid color background - yellow, green, blue; moiré - display screen; flowers, green leaves).

Dark Light Basic Quality

OPPO F11 Pro enables you to take good quality photos in low light conditions. The 48MP + 5 MP dual rear camera is equipped with a large aperture of f/1.79 captures more light and improves the quality of the image. It also comes packed with some latest technologies to deliver images that have high brightness and colour and superior images in low lighting conditions.

AI Engine has the ability to recognize different scenes and optimize the performance of the camera. If you have been waiting for a phone with excellent camera performance, then OPPO F11 Pro is the one.

Beautification

OPPO F11 Pro examines 137 forehead points along with face-slimming functions for the perfect selfie. You can customize the beautification parameters. And the best part is that the camera remembers them, and automatically applies them the next time you click a selfie! You have an option to modify or have zero parameters, upon which the camera will recognize and remember the new specifications.

Structure Arrangement

The Rising Front Camera is arranged in the middle of the screen to avoid distorted images. The selfies look more natural and near perfect. It flaunts a rounded curve design that makes the handset stand out. To balance the thickness due to the 16MP high-resolution structure, the rear camera and flashlight are packaged using a Decorative Ring.

So what are you waiting for? The OPPO F11 Pro is the phone you want that will fulfil all the camera needs you have!

This is a partnered post.

