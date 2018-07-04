The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was unveiled back in April as the company's budget offering and managed to put up a tough fight against the king of the segment, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

At launch, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 was announced in three RAM and storage variants — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and a 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB of storage. While the 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variants went on sale on 3 May on Flipkart, the 6 GB RAM variant was still being awaited.

Launching its flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 5Z in India today, Leon Hu, the Country Head of Asus finally revealed that the 6 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will go on sale later this month on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 14,999, the variant will be Rs 2,000 cheaper than its 6 GB Redmi Note 5 Pro counterpart.

The announcement does not come across as surprising, however, as the variant was accidentally revealed by Asus' retail partner Flipkart recently, hinting that it was on the way.

As far as specifications go, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC under the hood, which includes an Adreno 509 GPU. In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera setup featuring a 13 MP sensor and a 5 MP one. The front camera is an 8 MP unit. The camera which was a tab disappointing when we reviewed the smartphone back in May also received an OTA update recently which brings with it a host of improvements to the quality of images, as well as, the camera interface which we strongly disliked initially.

Asus also throws in a massive 5,000 mAh battery into the phone and a lighter Android One-inspired user interface. You also get the latest version of Android Oreo 8.1 running on the phone, so there is very little to complain about with the phone.