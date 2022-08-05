FP Staff

As per a report that was published by Cyber Media Research, 5G shipments in India grew 163 per cent, year-on-year in the April-June period, and Samsung led the segment with a 28 per cent market share, followed by Vivo with a 15 per cent market share.

One out of every three smartphones shipped in Q2 2022 was a 5G capable smartphone as shipments grew 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, according to the ‘India Mobile Handset Market’ report published by CyberMedia Research or CMR.

“With the completion of 5G auctions, and anticipated roll-out of 5G services in India shortly, there will be further momentum in 5G smartphone shipments,” said Menka Kumari, an analyst at the Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

5G smartphone shipments in Rs 7,000-Rs 24,999 grew more than 160 per cent YoY, whereas overall smartphone shipments in this segment grew 12 per cent.

As per the report, premium smartphones, which they have defined as handsets that cost Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 and super-premium smartphones, which cost more than Rs 50,000, grew by 80 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively.

Shipments for affordable smartphones or handsets that cost Rs 7,000 or less, declined 61 per cent YoY.

When we combine 4G and 5G enabled smartphones or look at the smartphone market in general, however, things take on a different shape.

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi led the Indian smartphone market during the April-June 2022 period despite a 22 per cent decline in its sales volume,

Xiaomi stayed on the top position with a 20 per cent market share, followed by Samsung with an 18 per cent share. Samsung was followed by Realme with 16 per cent market share, followed by Vivo at 15 per cent and Oppo at 10 per cent.

Despite the spurt of recent crackdowns in India, most of the major Chinese smartphone brands in the top five smartphone leaderboard registered healthy growth during the quarter, barring the smartphone market leader.

Apple topped the super-premium segment with a strong 78 per cent market share. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series contributed to a majority of the iPhone shipments during the quarter.

“We anticipate H2 2022 to potentially see some easing of supply-side constraints in the run-up to the festive season, said Amit Sharma, an analyst with CMR.