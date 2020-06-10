FP Studio

If you’ve been looking to buy a smartphone that is not only value for money but also helps to stand out amidst the rest with its unique style, you’ve come to the right place. The newly launched smartphone, OPPO A12 ticks all the boxes in terms of features and design aspect without burning a hole in your pocket. From high storage, ginormous battery, AI Dual camera to rear fingerprint unlock & face recognition technology, here are the top five reasons we recommend the new OPPO A12 in the midrange category of smartphones.

1 – Store Every Life Memory With Huge Storage



The OPPO A12 is available in two stellar combinations: 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB but the icing is the smartphone’s dedicated three-card slot that allows users to expand storage up to a whopping 256GB that’s found only on flagship smartphones. Capture and store every moment of your life by taking advantage of the OPPO A12’s mega storage capacity. No need to keep transferring your data just because you’re running out of storage space!

2 - Stay Charged With A Mega 4230 mAh Battery

Keeping consumers connected with an all-day battery worth 4230 mAh is one of OPPO A12’s key highlighting feature. This allows users to do various tasks simultaneously without worrying about battery drainage. You can easily watch your favourite shows for eight hours straight on a single charge, The OPPO A12’s powerful Media Tek P35 Octa-Core Processor also ensures that the device stays lag-free with optimal power consumption to ensure that the battery stays on longer.

3 – Elevate Your Images And Videos With AI Photography

Take your pictures to the next level with some amazing AI effects on the OPPO A12’s dual rear camera. The AI-enabled main 13MP camera also supports 6x zoom and a burst mode while the 2MP depth camera takes great portrait shots along with Bokeh effects. The in-built Dazzle Colour mode works with a pixel-grade colour-mapping algorithm to give vibrant and natural pictures at all times, regardless of the situation while AI Beautification ensures user’s features are accentuated with natural effects and show them at their best. Don’t let the OPPO A12’s budget price make you think you can’t take some absolutely pictures with its range of in-built optimization AI-assisted features.

4 – Take Your Security Seriously

With our entire lives on our smartphone nowadays, it’s imperative to choose a device that places emphasis on security to keep your device and data safe at all times. The OPPO A12 excels in this regard with two unique ways in which users can unlock their devices. Users can touch or glance to get access to their smartphone, either by using a fingerprint sensor placed on the back of the device or use Facial Unlock with the help of an AI Face Unlocking algorithm, a feature that’s hard to find at the entry price segment. Consumers can feel safe knowing that their devices can’t be hacked into without their knowledge.

5 – Feel The Great Design

Finally, it all boils down to how your smartphone looks and feels in your hand. After all, you’re going to use it every day for the next couple of years at least so it might as well be a thing of beauty, right? The OPPO A12 is equipped with a large 6.22-inch Waterdrop Screen along with Blue Light Filters to prevent eye strain while binge-watching your favourite show or playing your favourite game.

With just 165gms in weight and thin-curve body with just 8.3mm thickness is a delight to hold and use with just one hand while the superbly designed 3D back panel, available in blue and black colours, is capable of changing its shades as the viewing angles keep changing. The OPPO A12 not only makes a great first impression but its thoughtfully-designed features also ensure that the smartphone is a breeze to use.

With so much going for it, the only thing left to do is buy the OPPO A12. The sale date of the devices begins from today- June 10. The OPPO A12 is available in two versions, the 3GB + 32GB version costs INR 9, 990 while the 4GB + 64 GB version costs INR 11, 490. OPPO A12 is coming with some amazing offers on both online and offline channels. You can enjoy 6 months of extended warranty if you purchase the smartphone by June 21, 2020. Users can also benefit 5% Cashback on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI and Federal Bank Debit Card EMI. There is also no cost EMI up to 6 Months on Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI Transactions. To add icing on the cake, OPPO has ensured attractive EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services and ICICI Bank. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your OPPO A12 now.

This is a partnered Content.