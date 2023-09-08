$44 bn to fight ‘woke’ culture: New book claims Elon Musk bought X because daughter turned ‘communist’

In June 2021, Elon Musk’s child, Xavier Alexander Musk, publicly revealed their identity as transgender, a significant moment in their personal journey.

This announcement, however, resulted in a strain on the relationship between Elon Musk and his child, ultimately affecting Musk’s political stance and even influencing his decision to acquire Twitter, as outlined in an excerpt from his biographer Walter Isaacson’s upcoming book, “Elon Musk.”

Daughter’s conversion

According to the excerpt published in The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk’s conservative political leanings were partly catalyzed when his 16-year-old daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, came out as transgender.

Musk went as far as labelling his daughter a “Communist” after he believed that her expensive California school, charging an annual fee of $50,000, had influenced her to view wealthy individuals as malevolent.

Musk also partly attributed the shift in his daughter’s attitude toward him to the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences.

Initially supportive of Jenna, Musk became disillusioned with what he perceived as a liberal education that had influenced her views. This discord eventually led to a rift between Musk and his daughter.

Communism takes over, as per Musk

However, Musk’s opposition to what he saw as a communist mindset extended beyond his personal life. He perceived a similar ideology prevalent on X, then Twitter which he believed was stifling right-wing and anti-establishment voices, posing a threat to free speech and democracy. In response, he decided to purchase the company in order to reshape its policies.

Musk disclosed that he made the decision to acquire the entire platform for $44 billion with the intention of combatting what he referred to as the “woke virus.”

In an interview with Walter Isaacson for his upcoming biography, Musk expressed concern that the same mentality had permeated Twitter, labelling it as “fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general.” He believed that unless this “woke mind virus” was curbed, the goal of establishing a multi-planetary civilization would remain unattainable.

Elon Musk, controversy’s favourite child

It’s worth noting that Musk has not shied away from openly expressing his political views or making controversial remarks about transgender issues in the past. However, his acquisition of Twitter marked a noticeable shift in his leadership style, characterized by swift actions like reinstating the accounts of right-wing figures such as Donald Trump and Kanye West, who had previously been banned from the platform.

In his posts on X and in interviews, Musk frequently criticized the previous state of Twitter and its former CEO, asserting that he was the change the platform needed. The excerpt from his forthcoming biography sheds further light on his motivations behind the Twitter acquisition, revealing the intersection of his personal beliefs and political agenda.

Walter Isaacson’s biography of Elon Musk is scheduled for release on September 12, 2023, promising to provide deeper insights into the thoughts and life of the Tesla and X.com leader