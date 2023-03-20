FP Staff

Snap Inc. and YouGov, a worldwide Internet-based market research and data analytics company, released the findings of their combined study to evaluate customer attitudes and key trends that make the digital generation pleased.

According to the poll results, 4 out of 5 internet users in India perceive Snapchat to be a fun and happy location. 97 per cent of users identify the words Happy, Fun, Creative, or Trendy with Snapchat, and 87 per cent consider Snapchat to be “the best” platform among competitors for using creative lenses/filters and sharing special/happy moments with loved ones.

According to the story, Snapchat’s AR shopping try-on glasses have sparked a lot of curiosity among users. These try-on glasses give their purchasing experience a playful spin, allowing them to discover new and pertinent goods in an entertaining and useful manner. Furthermore, buying with AR lenses aids decision-making, with 4 out of 5 users saying they would be less likely to return apparel if they could try it on first.

The poll included an equal number of boys and girls between the ages of 18 and 29. The poll included respondents from 17 cities, including Tier 1 cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore, as well as Tier 2 towns such as Bhopal, Surat, Patna, and Kanpur.

Festivals are an important part of Indian culture, and Indians enjoy using glasses to send greetings to their loved ones. According to the study, 80 per cent of users favour Snapchat for spending holidays with loved ones, and AR lenses are Snapchat’s top feature for celebrating holidays and special events.

Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India, commented on the survey’s collaboration with Snapchat and current consumer trends. “Our survey shows that, when compared to general social media users, Snapchat users are more likely to share personal stories and pictures, and also enjoy adding filters and using lenses when it comes to pictures,” she said. Snapchat users love the ability to use inventive filters and glasses. However, it goes above and beyond for consumers. Many people see the platform as a way to interact with their community and enjoy holidays with loved ones.”

“At Snapchat, our mission is to enhance real relationships with friends, family, and the world, and empower Snapchatters to live in the moment and have fun together,” said Kanishk Khanna, Director, Media Partnerships for APAC, Snap Inc. It’s great to see Snapchat using innovative AR technology for visual messaging to help share pleasure across India.

According to survey respondents, Snapchat exudes optimism and plays an important role in connecting businesses and consumers. This is accomplished through entertaining and trendy methods that aid in the finding of new and relevant goods.

The ability to openly communicate oneself online is critical to fostering happiness among users. According to the study, 63 per cent of Snapchat users feel safe when sharing stories and pictures on the app. This feeling of confidence enables users to express themselves creatively, have fun, and form strong ties with friends and family.

Snapchat performed this poll with YouGov India following the release of its debut Digital Well-Being Index (DWBI) to understand the digital safety of Gen Z, in which India received the highest DWBI score of 68. Both studies’ results highlight how India’s digital youth thrives in a safe and happy atmosphere.