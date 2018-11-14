This is a partnered post.

The Honor 8X has finally hit the stores in India. With prices starting at Rs 14,999, the Honor 8X is a promising handset that sets a benchmark for budget smartphones. And the company has hit a home-run again this time with the Honor 8X. Undoubtedly, the smartphone is packed with features, but let’s focus on four areas where the Honor 8X trumps the competition:

Design

Smartphone has become the most personal and most utilised gadget for most people. And when you carry something with you all the time, it better look good. For years, consumers had to shell out a lot of cash for a smartphone that looks classy. Not anymore though, as the Honor 8X delivers a sleek glass body on a budget. And if that wasn't impressive enough, the Honor proves its manufacturing prowess with dual tone finish on the back. It is dominated by the rich reflective surface with a twirled texture stripe on the left. Moreover, the metal frame not only adds a premium touch but also delivers structural rigidity. In the same segment, the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Moto One Power offer metal back. Not that these phones have bad build quality, but if you are looking for an exciting design, the Honor 8X is the way to go.

Photography

Despite its aggressive pricing, the Honor 8X doesn't cut corners when it comes to the photography department. The phone features a 20 MP + 2 MP dual camera and 16MP front camera.

The Honor 8X's AI camera feature makes even bigger a difference. Its multi-scene recognition can identify over 22 different type of objects in over 500 different scenarios. All this happens in real time so that you don't have to bother selecting the right scene mode when clicking pictures.

Display

The Honor 8X sports a generous 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with a notch on top. The best part is that the 8X squeezes such a huge display in the footprint of a 5.5-inch phone. This is achieved with a thin-bezels you generally don't see on budget phones. This effectively gives you the screen-to-body ratio of 91%. In comparison, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 6-inch screen with the screen-to-body ratio of around 77%. The Galaxy J8's doesn't fare any better with its 6-inch display with the screen-to-body ratio of 76%.

The Honor 8X achieves a thin chin as a result of the chip-on-film (COF) technology. The handset also features sunlight display technology, which retains legibility even under bright light.

Performance

Honor has clearly gone all guns blazing with the 8X. The phone is powered by its own Kirin 710 chipset. Based on the 12nm fabrication, the SoC (System on Chip) delivers raw power without compromising on the battery life. The Kirin 710 chipset comprises of Cortex-A73 processor cores. It comes with up to 75% increase in CPU single core performance compared to the previous generation screens.

To handle demanding games such as the PUBG, the phone comes with a Mali G51 GPU. Compared to the last gen GPU, the Mali G51 GPU brings 130% performance increase to the table. On the other hand, the Galaxy J8 is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. With its 14 nm technology, the Snapdragon 450 chip isn't equipped to take on the Honor 8X's Kirin 710. The Redmi Note 5 Pro's Snapdragon 636 is quite competent. However, limited by the 14 nm tech, it is not as efficient as Huawei's Kirin 710.

Indian budget smartphone market is quite crowded. But, with its superior design, performance, display, and camera, the Honor 8X blows the competition out of the water. So, if you are looking for the best value smartphone that doesn’t cut corners or compromise on quality, go for the Honor 8X.