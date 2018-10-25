Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 25 October, 2018 19:28 IST

$4.3-bn raised in total by start-ups from January to September says Nasscom

Start-ups in the country have been able to create an estimated 40,000 new jobs over the year.

Depicting growth in Indian start-up industry, a total of $4.3-billion (Rs 31,476-crore) were raised by the start-ups over a span of 9 months from January to September, IT industry apex body Nasscom said on 25 October.

"The investment in Indian start-ups increased 108 percent annually from $2-billion from January to September in 2017, to $4.2-billion during the same period in 2018," Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh told reporters at the 15th edition of Nasscom Product Conclave 2018 being held in this tech hub.

The IT trade body released its report on 'Indian Start-up Ecosystem  Approaching Escape Velocity' as part of the two-day conclave, which said a total of 1,200 start-ups were added in 2018 till September.

The number of start-ups in the country grew over the past five years with a total of about 7,200-7,500 as of September, the report said.

A security guard stands at the venue of National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) India Leadership Forum in Mumbai, India February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC1F96A95CC0

Representational image. Reuters

The apex body, however, did not share how many start-ups are active and functioning.

A total of eight unicorns, which are start-ups valued at over $1-billion, were added to the start-up ecosystem in the country, the highest number in a calendar year in the start-up history, the report said.

Hospitality firm Oyo, food delivery and restaurant search platform Zomato, food delivery platform Swiggy, business-to-business e-commerce start-up Udaan, educational technology app Byju's, digital payments app Paytm owned e-commerce platform Paytm Mall, software maker Freshworks and digital insurance aggregator Policybazaar became unicorns this year.

Start-ups in the country have been able to create an estimated 40,000 new jobs over the year, taking the total jobs in the start-up ecosystem to 1.6-1.7 lakh, the report assessed.

Another four to five lakh indirect jobs are also estimated to be created by the start-ups.

"This is the right time for India to become a bigger start-up hub in the world, as it is brimming with innovation and new ideas. We ask the government to open itself as the market and allow start-ups to sell their products to the government which can make a huge difference," Ghosh stressed.

There was a need for the governments to support start-ups in a big way, especially in a seed-funding stage (early investments until start-ups can generate revenue), she added.

Improving the ease of doing business in the country was also another factor that could aid start-up growth, Ghosh said.

"Enabling structured institutional support for early-stage start-ups to tap global markets, aligning state policies to help create sector-specialist start-up hubs and focus on a capacity building are some of the areas to be worked on by the industry to accelerate growth in India's start-up ecosystem," the report said.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

also see

Paytm

Paytm Mall sees a three-fold jump in transactions during festive season

Oct 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Paytm Mall sees 3X jump in transactions during festive sale; mobiles, laptops, groceries drive growth

Oct 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart beats Amazon in festive sale, corners more than 50% share, says research firm

Oct 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Amazon, Flipkart claim record numbers; e-tailers clock Rs 15,000 cr in festive sales in five days

Oct 16, 2018

Shopping Tab

Google may soon launch Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal ‘shopping tabs’ in India: Report

Oct 15, 2018

Philips Healthcare

Philips launches start-up programme to focus on AI application in healthcare

Oct 23, 2018

science

Woolly Mammoth Fossil

Woolly mammoth and rhino remains dug up from under England highway during repairs

Oct 25, 2018

Archeology

Five intact bones at Pompeii volcanic site question previous eruption timeline

Oct 25, 2018

Cancer Risk

Risk of cancer could be more in taller people, owing to larger number of cells

Oct 25, 2018

Marine Life

Scientists discover baby octopus floating in Hawaii during coral reef cleanup

Oct 25, 2018