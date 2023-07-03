'2G Mukt Bharat': Jio launches JioBharat Phone in India for Rs 999, check details and features here

Reliance Jio has taken a significant step towards accelerating the countrywide shift from 2G to 4G networks by introducing the JioBharat device at an affordable price of Rs 999. This revolutionary feature phone is designed to offer cost-effective access to the top-notch Jio 4G network, catering to customers who are still utilizing 2G technology.

The company announced that the beta trial for the initial batch of one million JioBharat phones will commence on July 7.

Reliance Jio has positioned the JioBharat device as a crucial element in its vision of achieving a “2G Mukt Bharat” (2G-free India). This device combines advanced network capabilities with feature-rich functionalities, aiming to make internet-enabled phones accessible to the masses.

New 4G Plan

The JioBharat phone is accompanied by a Rs 123 plan, valid for 28 days, which offers 14GB of data (0.5 GB per day). According to the company, this data offering is seven times higher than that of any competitor. Additionally, users can opt for an annual plan priced at Rs 1,234, providing 168 GB of data (0.5 GB per day).

Reliance Jio Chairman, Akash Ambani, highlighted that there are still approximately 250 million mobile phone users in India who are “trapped” in the 2G era, unable to access basic internet features. He emphasized that at a time when the world is on the verge of a 5G revolution, Jio is committed to democratizing the internet and ensuring that every Indian can benefit from technology. The introduction of the new JioBharat phone is seen as another step in that direction.

JioBharat Phone Features

The JioBharat device features a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT screen. The package also includes a removable 1000mAh battery. It is important to note that the device is locked to Jio SIM cards, requiring users to insert a Jio SIM before they can use it.

Once powered on, users will find three pre-installed Jio apps in the device’s menu. The first is JioCinema, an app that offers a wide range of non-stop entertainment, including the latest web series, blockbuster movies, HBO Originals, sports content, and TV shows. The second is JioSaavn, India’s leading free music app, granting users access to a vast and exclusive music library. Lastly, the device includes JioPay, a UPI-based digital payments app.

Additionally, the JioBharat incorporates a bright torch and a radio, making it particularly useful in remote and rural areas. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing users to connect earphones for content consumption or music listening. For capturing memories, the device is equipped with a 0.3MP camera. Users can expand the device’s storage capacity by inserting an SD card of up to 128GB.

The launch of JioBharat is timely, given the increasing 2G tariffs from competitors and the limited availability of affordable feature phones. Reliance Jio’s new offering aims to expedite the transition from 2G to 4G, empowering people with digital experiences.

Reliance Jio emphasizes its unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide in India, stating that the JioBharat device will play a pivotal role in realizing its vision of a digitally connected India.

