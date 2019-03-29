Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
21-year-old Mumbaikar Adbullah Khan lands a Rs 1.2 crore job at Google: Report

Khan will be joining Google's London facility in September this year.

tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2019 12:28:12 IST

You know how they say, do what you love, and success (and fortune) will follow? Well, here's 21-year-old Abdullah Khan proving just that.

Khan, who is studying in final year BE (computer science) from Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College in Mumbai, used to code for fun and participate in competitive programming challenges for the same reason.

Little did he know, that while he was programming for the kick of it, a Google employee was looking through his profile on one of these websites. Consequently, earlier this week, Khan landed a job with Google for a package of Rs 1.2 crore.

21-year-old Mumbaikar Adbullah Khan lands a Rs 1.2 crore job at Google: Report

Representational image. Image: Reuters

This was first reported by The Times of India, where it also suggests that in Mumbai, the average salary offered to graduates from a non-IIT engineering college is around Rs 4,00,000 per annum. A package of Rs 1cr plus is unprecedented for non-IITians in India.

Khan's monetary package reportedly comes down to a monthly six-figure amount, with the base salary at Rs 54,50,000 per annum, a 15 percent bonus, and a Rs 58,90,000 stock option over the next four years. He will be joining Google's London office in September this year.

Khan told the publication that he was not expecting such an offer when he participated in competitions on that site.

Generally, one associates such high packages with IIT graduates. Khan had also tried to get into IIT after his 12th boards. But his scores in JEE (Main) weren't enough to even be shortlisted for JEE (Advanced). That, however, didn't puncture his coding interests.

"I used to participate as it was fun. I did not even know that firms check programmers' profiles on such sites. I showed the email to my friend who knew someone who had received such an email in the past. I am looking forward to joining their team. It will be an amazing learning experience for me," he said.

