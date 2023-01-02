Monday, January 02, 2023Back to
New Horizon: 2023 looks promising for tech as Generative AI and foldable devices become mainstream

From 200MP smartphone cameras and foldable devices becoming more common to giant leaps in biotech devices and other BCI devices like that from Neuralink, 2023 has a lot of exciting things in store for tech enthusiasts.


FP StaffJan 02, 2023 09:21:04 IST

2022 was an awesome year for tech. However, 2023 promises to be even better, for the most part. The smartphone industry for example, will see more manufacturers go for 200MP camera sensors, even in the non-flagship, premium category. And let’s not even get started with foldable and how many other manufacturers plan to enter the foldables market.

Samsung plans to sell over 270 million devices in 2023, push foldable devices like the Z Fold and Z Flip hard

And let’s not even get started with what engineers and scientists have been able to achieve in the field of AI and machine learning. If ChatGPT and image generators like DALL-E were any indication, 2023 will see many more of these generative AI models being released.

Wondering what 2023 looks like for tech in general? Well, here’s what we think will happen this year:

The megapixel wars explodes
We already had a few smartphones with 200MP sensors. Although these smartphones have usually been flagship devices from select manufacturers this year, expect more and more smartphone manufacturers to jump onto this bandwagon.

After a 200MP sensor, Samsung is already developing a 400-450MP smartphone camera

We think that even premium smartphones that aren’t exactly flagships will start featuring 200MP cameras this year,

Generative AI explodes
Generative AI refers to a category of artificial intelligence techniques that are used to generate new, original content like text or literature, images, audio, or video. Think ChatGPT or the Dall-e image generator. ChatGPT in particular represents a massive leap in real-time language processing and language models in general.

OpenAI's image generator Dall-E is now open to the public, users can generate ‘quality art’ using keywords

The general population on the internet, the most basic of users have just started to learn about what exactly AI can do – never before has the mass public been so exposed to the power of AI. In 2023, the use of AI bots like ChatGPT will only explode. Moreover, we will see several other chatbots and generative AI models crop up.

Premium smartphones with not so Premium SoCs
Smartphone manufacturers have realised that most users upgrade their devices every two to three years. Moreover, processors have become very efficient and powerful, Barring the most demanding games and some other crazy stuff like 8K recording and processing, mid-tier SoCs can handle pretty much anything.

Manufacturers now have a perfectly valid reason to pair sub-par or rather mediocre SoCs with devices that fall in the premium price range. And by the time the SoC really starts showing their age, the user would have anyway thought of upgrading their devices. 

The rise of foldables
In 2022, we saw a bunch of smartphone manufacturers get into foldables in a much serious manner. In 2023, foldables will explode to a whole new level. This year, we may finally get to see Google and Apple enter into the foldable market in some way or the other.

Asus launches Zenbook 17 OLED, an all-screen foldable tablet PC that turns into a laptop

Furthermore, we will also see a number of all-screen foldable laptops. Assuming there are no issues with the tech supply chain sector, we should see some pretty impressive foldable devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets making their way into the market this year.

Metaverse startups
Forget what Facebook did with their idea of the Metaverse. The reality is that there are several startups who are doing some seriously cool things in the digital realm. The metaverse as an idea will continue to grow and evolve in the coming year.

There are several factors that could contribute to the growth of the metaverse. One is the increasing availability and accessibility of virtual reality technology, which makes it easier for people to experience and interact with the metaverse.  The growth of the metaverse may also be driven by advances in artificial intelligence, which could enable more realistic and immersive experiences within the metaverse. Overall, the future growth of the metaverse is likely to be influenced by a combination of technological advancements, social trends, and economic factors, so expect more and more startups who start working in this area.

MedTech and BioTech to grow
Thanks to Elon Musk’s announcement around Neuralink, BCIs and other BioTech and MedTech initiatives will grow exponentially. We will see more and more established players sharing their findings and showcasing the tech they develop.

What is neurotechnology and Brain-computer interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses

Furthermore, we may also see the US’ FDA and other medical associations all over the world come up with a set of rules and guidelines for BioTech companies. But best of all, we might get to see startups doing all sorts of things that just a few years ago, would seem to be straight out of a science fiction movie.

