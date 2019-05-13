tech2 News Staff

The iPhone 11 is still a while away, and as with every Apple flagship, comes numerous rumours and leaks about the device.

While most of these leaks and rumours are hard to confirm since the launch is still a while away, there's one persistent rumour about Apple's next iPhone that seems to be more solid than most — a triple-lens rear camera setup.

Fans of the brand and their impressions of the square camera layout's large size reveal that not everyone's in on it with Apple this time when it comes to design. But again, Apple is expected to announce substantial camera upgrades that may justify the strange design.

As many as three new sets of iPhone 11 case renders have landed online over the past couple of days, offering more evidence that Apple will indeed go ahead with the controversial rear camera design.

Citing "trusted sources in China", SonnyDickson.com has posted a pair of the case renders that back up the rumoured new design, complete with large, square camera cutouts and device dimensions for the proposed 'iPhone XI' and 'iPhone XI Max' models.

Meanwhile, case renders have also surfaced over on SlashLeaks that give us an idea of what the upcoming device's camera might look like while in a third-party case.

The newest image of the three sets, was uploaded earlier today by Bloomberg correspondent Mark Gurman, whose image reveals that all three iPhones this year will feature the new square camera bump design, including the iPhone XR that will only have two cameras.

Alleged next iPhone case moldings show what we discussed in our story last week in terms of new cameras. 3 on the high end, 2 on the new XR. Plus all models apparently getting a square, at least based on this one mold floating around. https://t.co/BhAFTZZL6u pic.twitter.com/QlNJTsApzX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2019

Of course, these leaked renders are from official, meaning we can still cling to the hope that the iPhone 11 will look nothing like this when it eventually arrives later in the year. But there is a likely chance since all the leaks so far point towards the same direction.

