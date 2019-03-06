Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
2019 Geneva Motor Show: 2020 Mercedes Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled

The new station wagon is longer, wider and roomier than its predecessor and offers more practicality.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 13:59:02 IST

The updated Mercedes Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The new station wagon is longer, wider and roomier than its predecessor and offers more practicality over its coupe counterpart, the Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan.

Mercedes Benz CLA shooting break.

Mercedes Benz CLA Shooting Break.

That means, mechanically, the car is identical to the CLA sedan and the top trim will be offered with a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to produce almost 230PS and 350Nm of torque. With this state of tune, the engine will be married to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission which will drive the front wheels. Closer to its international launch, the station wagon will also be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines with manual or a dual clutch gearbox and in front wheel or an all-wheel drivetrain.

The interiors are jazzed up with highlights in the same colour as the exterior paint. The CLA Shooting Brake gets a similar dashboard layout to its Coupe counter part. The dashboard sports an all-digital instrument screen which extends all the way to the centre of the dash and doubles up as the infotainment media system with "Hey Mercedes" voice assistance.

The Shooting Brake offers a better cabin experience with added head, shoulder and elbow room and also gets a larger boot than its predecessor.

The new station wagon will go on sale by September in the international markets. Alongside the CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes Benz also unveiled the EQV which is an all-electric MPV.

