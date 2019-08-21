Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
2019 BMW 3 series luxury sedan announced in India starting at a price of Rs 41.40 lakh

BMW 3-series has always been top dog for its balance of driver engagement and luxury.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 17:12:37 IST

The seventh generation of the BMW 3 Series sedan has been launched in India at RS 41.40 lakh. This is the starting price for the 320d engine option. The 330i version comes in at Rs 47.90 lakh. The car has been reworked completely and is now larger and lighter than before, having debuted internationally at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

2019 BMW 3-series.

This 3-Series sees the newest interpretation of the firm's double-barrel lamps in the form of two L-shaped LED DRLs. The kidney grille is now much more upright and prominent but overall the car seems to follow a more evolutionary design brief. The basic silhouette doesn't seem to have changed a whole lot but specific design touches are more developed than the current car. This can be seen in the complex 3D taillamps, a more sculpted bumper and hood and the slightly upswept boot lid. This is a similar design strategy to what BMW has followed with the latest 5-Series and 7-Series as well but the interpretation here is sharper.

2019 BMW 3-series.

2019 BMW 3-series.

The interiors too have received a complete overhaul. The circular, more organic theme of earlier BMW cars has been replaced with an angular design, like in the new 8-Series and X5. There is a new 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system now comes with a voice-assisted, AI-enabled system like Mercedes' MBUX interface.

2019 BMW 3-series.

2019 BMW 3-series.

The 3-Series also moves to the CLAR architecture, sharing it with the 5-Series. This has led to up to a 55 kg weight reduction. The car is now larger both inside and out, wheelbase has grown by 41 mm, and boot space has also grown by 36 litres.

The 320d, now makes 190PS and 400 Nm from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor. This gets to 100 kmph from standstill in 6.8s. The 330i, on the other hand, puts out 259PS and 400Nm from a 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol. The range-topping M3 and a 330e plug-in hybrid will join the range internationally by 2020.

The 3-Series has been the mainstay of the BMW range in present memory and has always been top dog for its balance of driver engagement and luxury. The new version will look to carry these attributes forward even as its rival increasingly start to become more accomplished in similar attributes.

