tech2 News Staff 12 October, 2018 18:02 IST

2018 iPad models surface on MIIT certification website, launch may be imminent

Apple will be launching eight new models of the iPad Pro. Four of these will be Wi-Fi models

It seems almost certain now that we are going to see the launch of new iPads from Apple and rumor has it that we may see more than one iPad this year. The new iPad Pro has been hyped by the rumour mill and it would seem that there is now new leaks which support the device's existence.

Representational image. Pixabay

As per a report by mysmartprice, three new model numbers have been revealed on the MIIT certification website which are A1876, A1980, and A1993. The certification shows that the company as Apple and also shows the certification date as 29 September 2018, which is relatively new. This could mean that the new iPads are nearly on the horizon. Perhaps as soon as next month? We shall have to see.

iPad model numbers that were spotted on MIIT website.

As of right now, we know quite a few things about the new iPads. Apple will be launching eight new models of the iPad Pro. Four of these will be Wi-Fi models, while the other four would be the cellular-capable models.

the iPad Pro 2018 is believed to feature an edge-to-edge display, sans the Home button. For authentication, it will sport the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID. The iPad Pro would essentially look like a larger version of the new iPhones, however, it wouldn’t carry the notch.

 

