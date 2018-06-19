Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Overdrive 19 June, 2018 13:34 IST

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 with 160 PS power launched at Rs 15.99 lakh

The Ducati 1260 S receives a new HD colour TFT display and semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension.

Ducati India has just launched the 2018 Multistrada 1260 in the country at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Multistrada 1260 S has been priced at Rs 18.06 lakh (ex-showroom). Ducati India announced the launch through its social media today. The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 had made its premiere at the Ducati World Premiere, just before EICMA 2017 in Milan, Italy. The engine on the 2018 Multistrada 1260 has a larger engine displacement of 1,262 cc due to a slightly longer 71.5 mm stroke than the current Ducati Multistrada 1200, and also features Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT). You can read our first ride review of the 1260 S here.

Ducati Multistrada 1260.

Ducati Multistrada 1260.

The DVT on the Ducati Multistrada 1260 combines variable timing with desmo valve actuation which delivers an ideal combination of horsepower, low-rpm torque as well as meets Euro-4 emission norms. The Multistrada 1260 DVT engine is now capable of 160 PS at 9,500 rpm and 129.4 Nm at 7,500 rpm. However, it now gets a very flat torque curve, delivering 85 percent of peak torque from as low as 3,500 rpm, something ADV riders will greatly appreciate.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 headlamp.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 headlamp.

Internationally, the Ducati Multistrada is also available in two more trim levels — the 1260 S D-Air, and the Pikes Peak which features carbon fiber bodywork and Ohlins suspension. To make the most of the new engine, the chassis has been retuned as well. The steering rake has been increased from 24 to 25 degrees, adding 5 mm of trail, and the swingarm is 48 mm longer.

This takes the wheelbase to 1,585 mm from 1,530 mm on the earlier model. The longer wheelbase should be able to facilitate more comfortable riding and better stability. The Multistrada 1260 has 48 mm inverted forks up front and a rear shock by Sachs, both fully adjustable.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 display

The 1260 S also receives a new high-definition colour TFT display, navigation, semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), as well as barrage of rider assist options including a vehicle hold control, as well as four riding modes - sport, touring, urban, and enduro.

Here's a detailed walkaround and first ride review of the Multistrada 1260 S:

tags


latest videos

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope
Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope
Everything about Fortnite: World’s biggest video game

Everything about Fortnite: World’s biggest video game
Instagram Stories: 7 Pro Tips & Tricks

Instagram Stories: 7 Pro Tips & Tricks

also see

News & Analysis

2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx Review: Betters its predecessors on various fronts but comes with some added bulk

Jun 13, 2018

News & Analysis

Tesla has been urged by a US consumer group to fix 'flaws' in its Autopilot feature after a fatal car crash

Jun 09, 2018

science

science

Explosive volcanic eruptions behind mysterious rock formation on Mars: Study

Jun 18, 2018

science

NASA's Juno spacecraft solves the 39-year-old mystery of origin of Jupiter lightning

Jun 18, 2018

science

On 27 July Mars is set to come to the closest point to Earth since 2003

Jun 18, 2018

News & Analysis

Stephen Hawking's ashes lie among the science greats Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton

Jun 18, 2018