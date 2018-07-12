Apple on 12 July announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro which are faster than ever, can compile code faster and run multiple virtual machines and test environments easier than before.

The new MacBook Pro models have 8th-generation Intel Core processors, with 6-core on the 15-inch model for up to 70 percent faster performance and quad-core on the 13-inch model for up to two times faster performance.

Starting at Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,99,900 respectively, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar will be available at select Apple Authorised Resellers later this month, the company said in a statement.

"The latest generation MacBook Pro is the fastest and most powerful notebook we've ever made," said Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.

The new Pro is ideal for manipulating large data sets, performing complex simulations, creating multi-track audio projects or doing advanced image processing or film editing.

"The 8th-generation 6-core processors, up to 32GB of system memory, up to 4TB of super-fast SSD storage, new 'True Tone' technology in its Retina display and Touch Bar, the Apple T2 chip for enhanced security and a third-generation quieter keyboard makes this the best notebook for pro users," Schiller informed.

The Retina display on MacBook Pro is now the best Mac notebook display ever.

Also new to MacBook Pro is the Apple T2 chip, first introduced in iMac Pro.

With this chip, MacBook Pro will deliver enhanced system security with support for secure boot and on-the-fly-encrypted storage, and also brings "Hey Siri" to the Mac for the first time.

MacBook Pro can be updated this fall with macOS Mojave, the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system.