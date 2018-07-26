Thursday, July 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 July, 2018 13:30 IST

2.5 billion people are using at least one Facebook-owned app, says Mark Zuckerberg

As per the report, Zuckerberg had announced that Facebook had the slowest user growth.

Facebook in its recent report has announced that globally 2.5 billion people are using at least one of its app, either Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger or Facebook.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the report only tells about the number of people who are using their services. It excludes the possibility of users who have more than one account on their services. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said that the figure excludes people who have multiple accounts on a single app, which means it only takes individual users into account and not the active ones.

A Facebook panel is seen at a movie festival in Cannes, France. Reuters

Interestingly, David Wehner, Facebook CFO reportedly said that if it were to use data on monthly active users, then Facebook has 2.23 billion people. And this report also includes multiple accounts which could be of a single user, which is 10 percent of their monthly active users.

Meanwhile, TechCrunch reports that may be Facebook does not want to reveal its declining user growth and might be its way to encash on other apps it has acquired over the years. In 2018, Facebook was accused of data breach where it had let data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica to access personal user data of over 87 million people in an unauthorised manner.

The quarterly revenues show that Facebook is seeing a slump in shares. According to a report by Bloomberg, Facebook revenues slid by $16.8 billion.

