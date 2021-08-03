Tuesday, August 03, 2021Back to
1More AirFree Pods, AirFree TWS, and AirFree Lace neckband launched at Rs 3,999, Rs 2,499, Rs 1,499 respectively

Airfree Lace Neckband comes with Bluetooth 5.0, a 10 mm driver, International standard IPX4 rated water protection, a 12 hours battery life, and so on.


FP TrendingAug 03, 2021 17:40:42 IST

Audio brand, 1More, has entered the Indian market through its sub-brand ‘omthing'. The company has introduced three new AirFree earphones including AirFree Pods, AirFree TWS, and AirFree Lace neckband in India. The audio wearables are now available exclusively on Flipkart. AirFree Lace Neckband costs Rs 1,499, AirFree TWS can be bought at Rs 2,499 while AirFree Pods are available for Rs 3,999.

AirFree Lace neckband

AirFree Pods align naturally with your ear canals for a secure fit. The product comes with a battery life of up to 25 hours, touch control, a 13 mm composite titanium driver, and booming bass with sound separation for both android and ioS users. Other features include optimised Qualcomm chip and aptX and AAC Bluetooth, Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise-canceling technology, and 4 built-in ENCs (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

AirFree Pods

AirFree TWS are in-ear headphones weighing 4g with oblique-angled nozzles. TWS offers up to 20 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 ENC microphones, a 7 mm driver, and touch and voice control for calls and music.

Airfree Lace Neckband is a light-weight headphone with silicone earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0, a 10 mm driver, International standard IPX4 rated water protection, a 12 hours battery life, and Siri and Google voice assistant support.

Speaking about the launch of the new lineup,  Shen Hui, Vice President of Overseas Business, said, “Through omthing’s entry into the Indian market, we seek to maximize customer satisfaction by making customer concerns, needs, and demands our priority. Our new range of premium affordable headphones and trendsetting designs will appeal to the younger demographic without sacrificing practicality and usability”.

For the unversed, 1MORE is a luxury audio merchandise maker that specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software, and wearable audio products. So far, it has shipped 38 million headphones in over 25 countries over the past 4 years.

